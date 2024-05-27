General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, 37, fatally shot during alleged robbery incident in Los Angeles





Veteran soap opera actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was tragically shot and killed in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to TMZ, which cites Wactor's mother and police, the 37-year-old actor was shot and killed Saturday morning in downtown Los Angeles after he and one of his friends saw three people trying to rob the catalytic converter of his car. Johnny Wactor, known for his role in 'General Hospital,' fatally shot during a robbery incident (Pic- ABC via Getty) Johnny Wactor shot dead in Los Angeles Johnny Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ that the actor did not fight back when he confronted the suspects, but was still shot. Meanwhile, all three fled the scene, details of the suspects were kept secret. No arrests have been made at this time. According to an LAPD report, a man was fatally shot around 3 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. The victim allegedly interrupted a theft in progress, while three suspects attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Wactor was pronounced at the hospital shortly after 3 a.m. by the local hospital. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Also Read: Nicki Minaj Pays Big in Alleged Drug Case After Arrest; Pink Friday 2 UK tour canceled Siberian star Johnny Wactor dies at 37, Hollywood mourns The actor, known for his roles in supernatural series such as Siberia and Criminal Minds, has died, leaving behind his mother and two younger siblings. Johnny entered the acting scene in 2007 with the TV show Army Wives. Over time, he explored various roles before finding his calling in acting. Some of her all-time favorite shows include The Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Hollywood Girl, among others, but her breakthrough came with her role on General Hospital. Also Read: Nicki Minaj Pays Big in Alleged Drug Case After Arrest; Pink Friday 2 UK tour canceled Johnny's death was confirmed by his talent agent David Shaul, who said in a statement to Variety that Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but a true moral example to all who knew him. Representing hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best. Adding further, he said: Our time with Johnny was a privilege that we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts.

