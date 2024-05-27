Entertainment
Johnny Wactor shot, killed in Los Angeles
Johnny Wactor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles, according to reports. He was 37 years old.
According to local television station KTLA, Wactor was shot and killed early Saturday morning during an attempted catalytic converter theft downtown. His death was confirmed to KTLA by Johnny's younger brother, Grant.
In a statement to VarietyWactor's talent agent, David Shaul, called the actor “a spectacular human being” who was a “true moral example to all who knew him.”
“He champions hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he has always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best- same,” Shaul said in a statement. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”
TMZ was the first to report Wactor's death.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, according to KTLA, officers responded to Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25 a.m. local time on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, the police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to KTLA, the LAPD said the man saw three men steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle and when he confronted them, they turned and shot him. The actor's mother, Scarlett, told ABC 7 her son left his job on a downtown rooftop bar when the incident occurred and Wactor initially thought his car was being towed, so he approached the person to ask if that was the case. However, when the masked suspect looked up, Scarlett said the suspect opened fire on her son.
Paramedics took Wactor to a local hospital, according to ABC 7, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspects are still at large, according to police.
Wactor's mother, Scarlett, told Fox News Digital in an interview, authorities are planning an autopsy and the actor's family will take him back to South Carolina for the funeral.
“What I would like everyone to know is that they took a great human being. It leaves a very big hole in my life and in his brother's life,” Scarlett said of her son. . “We just buried my husband, their father, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his family. He lived his life to the fullest, he followed his dreams, he was a very optimistic person and positive.”
She concluded: “I hope they catch them and I hope there's justice for Johnny. That's all I can hope for and pray for. I'll see him again. But here on earth, It's going to be a very, very long road without him for me and his brothers.
Wactor appeared in the ABC daytime soap opera as Brando Corbin between 2020 and 2022. But he made his television acting debut in the Lifetime drama series “Army Wives” (2007).
Her other television roles include “Hollywood Girl” (2010), “Siberia” (2013), “Agent 2017), “NCIS” (2019), “The OA” (2019), “Westworld” (2020), “The Passenger” (2020) and “Station 19” (2023).
The actor has also worked on several short films including “The Grass Is Never Greener” (2010), “GoldenBox” (2011), “Anything for You, Abby” (2019) and “We Won't Forget” (2021) .
He has also appeared in feature films, including 2016's “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage,” starring Nicolas Cage, Tom Sizemore and Thomas Jane. Wactor has also been credited in films such as “Menthol” (2014), “Trapper's Edge” (2023) and “Supercell” (2023).
Wactor is survived by his mother, Scarlett, and brothers, Lance and Grant.
