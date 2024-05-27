The 'General Hospital' actor was 37





Actor Johnny Wactor has died at the age of 37. Wactor's agent, David Shaul, confirmed his death to PEOPLE and remembered his late client as “a spectacular human being.” “Not just a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but a true moral example to all who knew him. He embodies hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. In the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head high and continued to fight to do his best,” Shaul said. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.” Wactor, best known for his General Hospital role of Brando Corbin, was shot and killed on Saturday May 25 in Los Angeles, according to TMZwho was the first to break the news and confirmed Wactor's death with the actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, on May 26. His mother told TMZ that Johnny and a co-worker saw three men trying to steal a catalytic converter from his vehicle and that, although Johnny did not attempt to stop them, he was shot and then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Saturday morning. . PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. General Hospital paid tribute to Johnny via a publication on his official Instagram account on May 26. “All General Hospital The family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactors,” the post read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. » Actress Sofia Mattsson, who has played Sasha Gilmore on the daytime series since 2018, commented on the post, writing: “We will miss you so much Johnny. One of the most incredible humans I have ever met.” Johnny Wactor in 2022.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Wactors' acting credits date back to 2007, when he appeared in three episodes of Military wives. He later played roles in NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more. Wactor hasn't updated his social media accounts in months, but in a Article from June 2023 on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote a heartfelt message to his followers. Have a nice day everyone, he wrote. Some helpful reminders shared with me today: Value your health and take care of it. Offer help to your neighbor today. Be grateful for what you have instead of focusing on what you don't have.

