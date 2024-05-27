Click Capital Launches Click Capital Daily Market Review – A New Go-To Source for Expert Financial Analysis and Market Insights with Jared Mann





Financial markets get a daily dose of information and entertainment with the expert analysis of Jared Mann Queenstown, New Zealand–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2024) – Click Capital is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved program Click Capital Daily Market Review, a daily video series providing comprehensive analysis of major financial news and events. Hosted by veteran market professional Jared Mann, the series is quickly gaining traction as one of the fastest growing financial channels on YouTube. THE Click Capital Daily Market Review offers a wealth of financial knowledge, blending Jared Mann's expert commentary with engaging content that keeps viewers informed and entertained. Each episode offers a deep dive into the day's most important market developments, economic data, and financial events, presented through the lens of Jared's extensive experience and unique perspective. Each Daily Market Review video is posted to YouTube and the Click Capital website around 9:00 p.m. EST, approximately 5 hours after the market closes in New York. Each episode is approximately 20 minutes long for compact, easy-to-digest viewing. What viewers receive every day: In-depth analysis of financial news : Jared breaks down the latest headlines and breaking news, providing context and insightful analysis to help viewers understand the implications for the markets.

: Jared breaks down the latest headlines and breaking news, providing context and insightful analysis to help viewers understand the implications for the markets. Analysis of technical charts : Using his custom indicators, Jared provides detailed technical analysis of market charts, highlighting key trends and potential opportunities.

: Using his custom indicators, Jared provides detailed technical analysis of market charts, highlighting key trends and potential opportunities. Outlook on trade and investment : Jared shares his personal transactions and investments, providing transparency and real-world examples of his strategies in action.

: Jared shares his personal transactions and investments, providing transparency and real-world examples of his strategies in action. Distribution of economic data : Viewers gain a better understanding of complex economic data and its impact on financial markets.

: Viewers gain a better understanding of complex economic data and its impact on financial markets. Educational content : The series includes segments designed to educate viewers on various aspects of financial markets, from basic concepts to advanced strategies.

: The series includes segments designed to educate viewers on various aspects of financial markets, from basic concepts to advanced strategies. Entertainment Value: With a dynamic and engaging presentation style, Jared ensures that each episode is not only informative but also entertaining. Jared provides in-depth analysis, reactions and commentary on dozens of different news articles, institutional research and market data, then reviews several dozen charts performing technical analysis on all major markets, stocks , bonds, commodities and currencies using its own personalized technical indicators. A new standard in financial media Click Capital's daily market review sets a new standard in financial media by combining rigorous analysis with a presentation style that appeals to novice investors and seasoned professionals alike. Jared Mann's ability to simplify complex topics without sacrificing depth or accuracy makes the series accessible to a wide audience. It is aimed at active swing traders, stock investors and anyone generally interested in the financial markets of more than 30 countries around the world. “At Click Capital, our mission is to give individuals the knowledge they need to confidently navigate the financial markets,” said Jared Mann. “The Daily Market Review is designed to provide actionable information and education in a format that is both engaging and easy to understand. We are thrilled to see the positive response from our viewers and look forward to continuing to grow our community. » Rapid growth and engagement Since its launch, the Click Capital Daily Market Review has grown exponentially, quickly becoming a go-to resource for financial markets enthusiasts. The channel's rapid growth is a testament to the quality and value of the content offered, as well as the expertise and engaging delivery of Jared Mann. Join the Click Capital community Click Capital invites all financial market enthusiasts to join its growing community by subscribing to the Click on Capital Channel on YouTube. Stay informed with the latest market news, gain valuable insights, and be part of a vibrant community of like-minded people. About Click Capital Click on Capital is an innovative financial media company dedicated to providing individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the financial markets. Through expert analysis, educational content and engaging presentations, Click Capital empowers its audience to make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial goals. The Daily Market Review is hosted by Jared Mann, who worked at Australia's largest investment bank until 2008, when he left the corporate world. Since then, he has pursued his passion for trading, investing and working for himself online. Financially qualified, he has in-depth knowledge, understanding and experience across all asset classes. He always has his finger on the pulse of the markets, providing his viewers with timely analysis and unique insights. For media inquiries, please contact: Jared Mann

Click on Capital Support

[email protected] To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210616

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/click-capital-launches-click-capital-daily-market-review-a-new-goto-source-for-expert-financial-analysis-and-market-insights-with-jared-mann-1033422238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos