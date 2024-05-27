American Culture Quiz: Test your mastery of Hollywood's hottest soundtracks, the high cost of freedom, and more





Join Fox News to access this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. APPLICATION USERS: Click here to get the quiz! Fox News Digital's American Culture Quiz offers eight new questions each week that test your mastery of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests. This week's quiz looks at the joyous movie soundtracks of the 1980s that got Americans dancing in the aisles of theaters. It also addresses the critical debate over foods identified as sandwiches. And it includes a Memorial Day reminder that the lighter side of life in America was made possible through the sacrifices of our heroes on the battlefield. Can you answer all eight questions correctly? </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Memorial Day became an official observance in the United States shortly after more than 600,000 Americans were killed in the deadliest war in U.S. history. What war was it about?</h3> <ul> <li>Civil war</li> <li>First World War</li> <li>The Second World War</li> <li>Vietnam War</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these wild species is the only one native to North America?</h3> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Deniece Williams' “Let's Hear If for the Boy” was the No. 1 song 40 years ago on the U.S. Billboard charts for the last week of May and first week of June. The song is from the danceable soundtrack of which 1984 hit movie?</h3> <ul> <li>“Free from all ties”</li> <li>“Lightning Dance”</li> <li>“Purple Rain”</li> <li>“Dirty dance”</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>An Indiana court recently determined which of these popular takeout foods qualifies as a sandwich?</h3> <ul> <li>Pizza</li> <li>Tacos</li> <li>empanadas</li> <li>Shawarma</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who was the first American president to fly on a plane designated Air Force One?</h3> <ul> <li>Grover Cleveland</li> <li>Dwight Eisenhower</li> <li>John F. Kennedy</li> <li>Franklin D.Roosevelt</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which US city is among the 12 cities that recorded their second hottest summer on record in 2023?</h3> <ul> <li>Dallas, TX</li> <li>Sitka, Alaska </li> <li>Tallahassee, Florida</li> <li>Spokane, Washington</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which of these state names is NOT of Native American origin?</h3> <ul> <li>Tennessee</li> <li>Alabama</li> <li>Kansas</li> <li>Idaho</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>A trippy 1961 war novel, written by an American World War II veteran, tells the story of a bomber crewman caught in a no-win situation as he tries to avoid being killed. carry out other missions. What book is this?</h3> <ul> <li>“Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut</li> <li>“The Longest Day” by Cornelius Ryan</li> <li>“Catch-22” by Joseph Heller</li> <li>“The Naked and the Dead” by Norman Mailer</li> </ul> </section> <p> To try your hand at other Fox News Digital quizzes, Click here. Also, to answer our latest News Quiz published every Friday Click here. (Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) For more lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/american-culture-quiz-test-command-hollywoods-hottest-soundtracks-high-cost-freedom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos