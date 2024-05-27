The biggest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history

Mallory quickly filed for divorce. According to his documents, their joint accounts had been frozen by the authorities; the only money in his name was a checking account with a balance of $100.75. Horwitz was charged with thirteen counts of fraud, furthering what prosecutors called an elaborate illusion, the largest Ponzi scheme in Hollywood history. He had raised more than six hundred and ninety million dollars by fooling hundreds of investors, starting with his closest friends. A dismal actor on screen turned out to have been a surprisingly convincing performer in life.

The magnitude of the lie was almost too great for Mallory to comprehend. Her husband never had a deal with HBO or Netflix. He had never even met Howard Schultz. When Zach left for late-night meetings, there were no meetings. The only thing real was his thin imprint on the screen. In her documents, she wrote, I loved him. I idolized him. Zach is a master manipulator and liar, he brainwashed me into believing he was this perfect man, something he made everyone around him feel. Only a sociopath can live the kind of deceptive life that Zach lived for almost ten years. Mallory's father bought her and the children one-way tickets to Indiana. On May 1, she returned home.

Horwitz was released on bail: one million dollars, paid by his mother. For a week or two, the case made headlines around the world, but he stayed out of sight, telling his children he worked as a dog walker. Among people who knew him, the reaction I encountered most often was disbelief that he was intelligent enough to handle such a project. I don't know how he was able to do it, one of his closest friends told me. Another associate said: “If you had asked me if this man had even downloaded Photoshop to his computer, I would have told you: Absolutely not. Many assumed that its Latin American distribution network must have served as a front for a drug cartel.

The government did not agree. The SEC named him as the sole defendant, emphasizing that he alone controlled 1inMM's bank accounts. When I told Verrastro, the FBI agent, that many people were confused about whether anyone had been charged, he said he couldn't go into detail about the decision. But he hastened to add: “The only thing that is clear in this matter is that there was no one above him. He's the main guy.

As with many frauds, the lawsuits sparked a series of lawsuits, with investors fighting over remaining assets and accusing each other, as well as various banks and law firms, of failing to spot the crime. Alexander Loftus, a lawyer representing some investors, filed suit against Horwitz's friends in Chicago. When you act as a broker, it's your job to see if it's good or not before you sell it, he told me. Ultimately, Loftus said, the Chicago Friends agreed to forfeit more than nine million dollars, while claiming they had acted in good faith. My family members who trusted me are not notified, deAlteris said. I thought I was pretty objective in how I approached it. My family members were not. One token became two tokens, which became all their tokens. Their lawyer, Brian Michael, told me: “It is inconceivable that they would have questioned a fraud rooted in a friendship long before Zach left for Hollywood, in which they allowed their own families to participate.”

In the end, there was surprisingly little money to be recovered. A curator, appointed by the court to search for assets, reported that an unknown sum could be hidden. But lawyers involved in the case told me that Horwitz spent most of the money to keep the project going. The rest he used to pay for jets and yachts and the pursuit of fame: Prosecutors awarded $605,000 to Mercedes-Benz and Audi, $174,000 to party planners, $54,600 for a service subscription to luxury watches. Six months after his arrest, faced with ample evidence of his deceptions, Horwitz pleaded guilty.

On the afternoon of February 14, 2022, I attended the sentencing in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles. Horwitz arrived early, in a tailored blue suit and brown wingtips. His mother and other relatives filled the rows behind the defense table. Prosecutors said in a written argument to the judge: “It is difficult to imagine a more egregious white-collar crime. They noted that Horwitz began his scheme by betraying the trust of his own friends, people who had let their guard down because they couldn't imagine that someone they had known for years could relentlessly defraud them , them and their families, from their savings.

Victims were asked to submit descriptions of the impact on their lives. One investor, identified as a 64-year-old man who lost $1.4 million, described leaving retirement to pay for food and housing: I cry every day and I stopped seeing my friends or my family. family because of the shame of this financial loss and now have a severe distrust of other human beings. Without my spiritual beliefs, I would have committed suicide. Another wrote: I am the mother of a 46 year old daughter with special needs… I can never gain what was taken from me and my daughter, but the emotional damage… are even more important.

Some victims chose to speak in person. Robert Henny, a lanky screenwriter and father of two young children, approached the microphone. I don't live an extravagant lifestyle, he said. My career could encounter obstacles and everything would be fine. Even after my wife's cancer diagnosis, everything was fine. For fifteen years we lived frugally. They lost $1.8 million in this scheme. For the first time we are not well, I don't know if we ever will be, he said.

When it was Horwitz's turn to speak, he stood before the judge with his shoulders hunched and his hands clasped. I became the exact opposite of the person I wanted to be, he said. He cried and stopped to collect himself. I am destroyed and haunted every day and night by the harm I have caused others. He asked the judge for a lenient sentence, which would allow him to return to my young boys when they are still boys.

The judge, Mark C. Scarsi, was unmoved. He applied the maximum sentence requested by the prosecution: twenty years in prison. (Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the disgraced biotech startup Theranos, was sentenced to eleven years in prison; Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of FTX, is serving twenty-five years.) As the sentence was announced, Horwitz looked into the distance, then up to the ceiling.

After the courtroom emptied, Henny stopped by the bathroom. As he was about to leave, the door opened and Horwitz entered. We look at each other, Henny remembers. And he says, Hey, I just want to say, I'm really sorry. Henny, six foot four, towered over him. You took everything from us, he said.

One of Horwitz's relatives stuck his head through the door and said, Hey, are we all okay here?

Horwitz reassured him, yes, everything was fine, and the door closed.

Henny could have asked him why he did that, or how he lived with himself. But, as a writer, only one thing interested him: how did you think you would get through it? What was your endgame?

Cartoon by Roz Chast

Horwitz paused, then said: I didn't have one.

Until the end, Horwitz seemed to believe that one of his identities would save him: actor, producer, investor. Something had to work. Fake it till you make it.

One morning last November, I took a taxi to the Federal Correctional Institute on Terminal Island. It sits on a peninsula at the end of an industrial strip, south of Los Angeles, jutting into the waters of the harbor. The facility is surrounded by barbed wire and gun towers, but close to the city. As I entered, I could hear the seagulls and the distant rumble of the cranes on the docks.

I had exchanged letters and emails with Horwitz since his conviction, in which he agreed to keep the lines of communication open but said nothing specific. He seemed more interested in projecting a rehabilitation narrative. He described a change in his mindset and said, “I am healthier every day. He imagined teaching his fellow inmates a class called Emotional Intelligence Through Acting, which would give them a safe space to express their vulnerability.

I had stopped by the prison in hopes of getting Horwitz to speak more frankly about his crimes. In the visiting room, he wore a khaki shirt tucked into khaki pants, his hair cut. He was relaxed and unfailingly polite. But for all his talk about expressing vulnerability, he still wasn't willing to answer questions on the record. In a later email he told me that publicity doesn't help, because all the wounds continue to be torn open and more salt poured on them.