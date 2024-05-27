Merchants Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Party Invitation Goes Viral; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan to attend luxury cruise | Bollywood News

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani once again roll out the red carpet for a lavish pre-wedding celebration for their son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. The couple, who are due to marry in July, will host an extravagant event on a cruise ship off the coast of southern France from May 29 to June 1.

The opulent celebration, as revealed in a viral invitation card, is themed The vine is a journey meaning life is a journey written in bold while giving netizens a glimpse of the route of celebrations.

Ambani Cruise Pre-Wedding Event Schedule

The white and sea green card, which also landed on Reddit, promises “an adventure of a lifetime” to guests, who will enjoy festivities across Italy and France. Guest list includes Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, who have already left for the four days of celebration. Other celebrities expected to attend include Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with their families, reflecting their close relationship with the Ambani family.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani hosted their pre-wedding festivities for three days in Jamnagar in March.

According to Chronicle of the Deccan, the event will begin on May 28, with approximately 800 guests boarding a luxury cruise liner for a 4,380-kilometer round-trip journey from Italy to the south of France. The festivities will begin with a welcome lunch on May 29, followed by a Starry Night-themed gala. The next day, guests will be able to tour Rome, culminating with dinner and an after party.

On May 31, the festivities continue with morning activities on the cruise and a grand masquerade in Cannes. The last day, June 1, will be marked by celebrations in Portofino, Italy, with an Italian summer theme. To ensure the comfort of its distinguished guests, the Ambani family has planned to board 600 hospitality staff members.



Rihanna also posed with Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani and the rest of the Ambani family.

As soon as the invitation was leaked, Internet users quickly reacted. “The biggest question is Orry ne kaunse punya kie hai?” wrote one user on Reddit. Another commented: “Masquerade, are all the celebrities going to show up like last time?” “Man, I want to experience that. all these celebrities are stuck together on a cruise. Reminds me of Dil Dhadakne do,” one comment read.

Bollywood celebrities were all decked out for the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding festivities.

An interesting highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations is the space-themed event, where Radhika is all set to dazzle in a custom-made Grace Ling Couture outfit. Her ensemble has already attracted attention on social media, with paparazzi sharing a glimpse of her stunning outfit.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Janhvi Kapoor danced with Sara Ali Kha, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor.

The first pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika was held in March at Gujarats Jamnagar, with a star-studded guest list including Bollywood stars like SRK, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, as well as international celebrities such as Rihanna and notable figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.