Furiosa is a box office dud, adding to Hollywood's woes





LOS ANGELES — Hollywood expected “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” to burn up the box office over the holiday weekend. Instead, Warner Bros.' big-budget prequel ice. “Furiosa,” which cost $168 million to make, not including tens of millions of dollars in marketing costs, grossed about $25.6 million in the United States and Canada overnight from Thursday to Sunday. . Box office analysts expected the film to gross about $5.4 million on Monday, for a total of $31 million for the holiday weekend. It would be the worst Memorial Day weekend result in 43 years when adjusted for inflation – since “Bustin' Loose,” a comedy-drama starring Richard Pryor, which collected $24 million in 1981. (The box office records exclude 2020, when most theaters were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.) The franchise's previous chapter, “Mad Max: Fury Road,” grossed $45.4 million in 2015, or about $61 million in today's dollars — and that was not counting the weekend holiday. Hollywood had high expectations for “Furiosa,” including Warner Bros. premiered at the Cannes Film Festival; the film received exceptional reviews. On Sunday, however, it was unclear whether “Furiosa” would even take the top spot at the box office. Analysts said the poorly reviewed “Garfield” (Sony) movie, which cost $60 million to make, could move forward. This could also be a tie. Sony declared victory, saying it expected “Garfield,” produced and financed by Alcon Entertainment, to be No. 1, with $31.8 million in ticket sales. Why were there fewer spectators than expected for “Furiosa”? Warner Bros. declined to comment, but the film capital was full of theories. One involved Anya Taylor-Joy, who played the title role in “Furiosa.” The 28-year-old actress has been on the rise for nearly a decade, gaining attention in 2015 for “The Witch,” an arthouse horror film, and winning awards in 2020 for playing a prodigy troubled chessmen in “The Queen's Gambit”, a horror film. Netflix miniseries. But she had never presented a big-budget summer film. “Furiosa” may have been released too soon after the similar film “Dune: Part Two,” which generated giant ticket sales in March, some film executives said. At the same time, they added, “Furiosa” may have been released too long after “Fury Road,” allowing the “Mad Max” fan base to cool off.

