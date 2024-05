Bollywood is struggling amid IPL, general elections and weak content; here's why

The Hindi film industry is going through a torrid time. If the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been managed over the years, it will have to face this year's general elections. Success rates for Bollywood films have plummeted, coupled with a perception that the quality of content has taken a backseat. Let's start with the IPL. It begins in mid-March and continues until the end of May. For viewers, it's a tough choice between watching a game at home or navigating traffic to watch a movie in a theater. In addition to this, the latter part of the IPL coincides with the summer holidays of schools, a period that film producers try to cash in on. Manoj Desai, general manager of Mumbai-based multiplex G7 and Maratha Mandir, admits that the IPL has had an impact over time. When a match is at 7 p.m., it harms all the evening shows. If it's a weekend with two matches, the afternoon and evening broadcasts are there, he laments. Taran Adarsh, a film critic and trade analyst, admits that the polls have had a negative impact on film releases and the industry. But there's a bigger problem, Desai says. This year, films failed because of bad content, he says. Between Diwali 2023 and Holi 2024, 57 Hindi films were released, but only Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, turned out to be a blockbuster. In recent months, two big-budget films have exploded. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, grossed only Rs 64.5 crore five weeks after its release, according to sacnilk.com, which tracks box office collections -office. The other dud was Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, which was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore and grossed less than Rs 50 crore five weeks after its release, according to sacnilk.com. For Bollywood, poor content and viewers having many options to choose from is a recipe for failure. As it stands, Bollywood is hoping that the next batch of big films, including Baby John, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and Savi: A Bloody Housewife, will fare better at the box office, as it will be followed by Kalki 2898 AD, made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 600 crore and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Trade analyst Komal Nahta says producers try their best to balance a release by considering several factors. But good content always has a way of attracting audiences. Simple and essential advice today. @joshika_madnani

