Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans celebrate after the team achieved victory in the final match of the Indian Premier League (initial loading) season.

KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the match against Patrick Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by eight wickets, winning the winners' trophy.

SRH batted first, but could only set a target of 113 runs for KKR to chase, with lower-order batter Cummins contributing the highest individual runs of just 24. Led by a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR scored the required runs in just 10.3 overs. , conceding two wickets.

This means a third IPL trophy for KKR, after a decade-long wait. The teams' previous two victories came in 2012 and 2014.

On social media, Bollywood celebrities, former cricketers, politicians and sports fans congratulated the Shah Rukh KhanCompany-owned IPL team.

Shortly after the team's victory, Khan rushed onto the field, hugging and congratulating the players. Khan embraced the team's mentor Gautam Gambhir, acknowledging his role in the championship success.

On X, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote: What a consistent performance from @KKRiders!

Their batting started the campaign strongly, but it was the bowlers who took center stage in the latter stages of the tournament. All their bowlers contributed tonight, taking wickets and making the chase relatively easy.

Congratulations to all the players and coaching staff for winning their franchise's third trophy! @GautamGambhir and @iamsrk.

He commiserated with SRH, as a team that lit up the IPL very often in the last 2 months, but couldn't go the distance in the final.

Film star Ranveer Singh tagged SRK on his Instagram story and wrote: Congratulations on this glorious campaign. Real teamwork.

Yuvraj Singh, another former Indian cricketer, wrote on Congratulations to @SunRisers for an outstanding run – but the better team prevailed today. Special thanks to @GautamGambhir for his fearless mentorship, and to the King of Hearts, @iamsrk for his success in film and cricket this year! #IPL2024 #KKR #SRH #KKRvsSRH.

Shresta Iyer, sister of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, posted on her Instagram story: And it happened!!! I still can't believe it!!! I am incredibly proud and happy for each and every one of you. You raised the cup. Congratulations to the whole team.

Iyers' role in leading the team to victory was also appreciated. A KKR fan, who goes by the name @CricCrazyJohns, wrote a tribute for Iyer on X: Lost the BCCI contract. Removed from test team. Injury problems after the World Cup.

Life in cricket was tough for Iyer after the World Cup, but he was determined, had self-belief and led [sic] KKR in their 3rd IPL title, it's a statement, Iyer is here to rule.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a message for Khan on his social media. He posted a picture of Khan and wrote: Bhai ka victory! @iplt20 ka mil gaya trophy. Badhai ho. I love you bhai (Brothers victory! We have the IPL trophy. Congratulations, brother).

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffar hailed the team for the massive victory. He wrote about X: 5 bowlers with over 17 weeks, the secret to KKR's success. Batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments. The impressive leadership of @ShreyasIyer15 also deserves a lot of credit. Congratulations @KKRiders #KKRvSRH #IPL2O24.

A huge Congratulations to KKR for winning the IPL trophy! Salute to the spirit of SRK and the strategic genius of Gambhir | It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m so proud of everyone’s hard work and dedication. Well deserved, champions…. @KKRiders @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2024 another cricketer Mohammad Shami wrote on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated the KKR for their victory. Kolkata is the state capital. She wrote on X: The victory of the Kolkata Knight Riders brought about an air of celebration across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, support staff and the franchise for their record-breaking performance in this IPL season.

KKR will receive a cash prize of Rs 200 million (1.8 million) for winning the IPL 2024 title while runners-up SRH will take home Rs 125 million (1.1 million).