Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta: 6 Bollywood actors who own sports teams





In addition to raking in money at the box office, many Bollywood stars have diversified their interests by owning stakes in professional sports teams. From cricket to football to kabaddi, these celebrities have hit a home run by combining their star power with their passion for sports. These Popular Celebrities Own a Sports Team Shah Rukh Khan leads the knights Leading the pack is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, the 'undisputed Badshah of Bollywood'. The superstar co-owns the successful franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. “God has given me status and money. And instead of buying a plane and living an extravagant life, I want to invest money in sports,” Khan was quoted as saying by Reuters. But his sporting empire doesn't stop there: he also has stakes in teams like the Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), the Cape Town Knight Riders (SA20) and the LA Knight Riders (MLC). Abhishek Bachchan's double pleasure Not to be outdone, Abhishek Bachchan has a diverse sports portfolio. The actor co-owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and the Chennaiyin FC team in the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament. “I love going to the movies, and that is perhaps the biggest contribution that made me become an actor. I am a big fan of kabaddi and football and that is the reason why I get involved in this sport,” the Paa actor added in a statement. interview with Hindu Business Line. Preity Zinta's love for cricket Actress Preity Zinta is a familiar face at IPL matches, cheering for her team, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The actress is a co-owner of the franchise and considers promoting cricket at the grassroots level a matter of great pride. “My father used to organize tournaments in his name in Himachal Pradesh. I wanted to start a sports school in Himachal. Then I heard about the BCCI opening a path for private participation in the IPL and I “I jumped at the chance,” she said. said in an interview with Economic Times. John Abraham's sports team Bollywood fitness poster boy John Abraham has invested in ISL team Northeast United FC. “I love sports and I think sports is a religion. If you see me, I'm an outdoorsman. I believe I live a very healthy lifestyle. And I just want to make sure that all young people of today lead a lifestyle like this,” the actor was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Don't Miss: IPL 2024: Sunil Narine's Net Worth, Salary & More Ranbir Kapoor's passion for football Ranbir Kapoor's love for football is no secret, and the actor has put his money where his mouth is by purchasing a stake in 2021 ISL champions Mumbai City FC. India is growing and growing exponentially as a culture We are lucky to be part of this process and it makes us proud whenever we can contribute to this positive trend,” Kapoor said in a recent. interview with Indian Express. Taapsee Pannu's sporting courage Taapsee Pannu's impressive list of sports biopics is a testament to her love for athletics. “I love sports and I always feel like if I wasn’t an actor, I would have aspired to become a sportsperson,” the actress said in an interview to News18. Pannu took his passion further by investing in the Pune 7 Aces badminton team which competed in the Premier Badminton League. With their star power and deep pockets, these Bollywood bigwigs not only entertain audiences on the big screen but also score big on the sports field. Don't Miss: Most Wickets by Indian Players: List of Highest Wicket Takers of IPL 2024 For more such stories, stay tuned to HerZindagi Herzindagi.com is the gender and lifestyle vertical of Jagran New Media, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, help us with this link. Image courtesy: Instagram https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CtiWAWn8I

