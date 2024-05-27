Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Europe Pre-Wedding Cruise: 7 Things to Know, Celebrity Guests at Space-Themed Party | Bollywood





Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and other high-profile friends of the Ambani family are on their way to Italy as billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani host Anant Ambani's second pre-wedding celebration and Radhika Merchant. It is expected to be a grand affair just like their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in March 2024. Read also | Radhika Merchant leaves for her pre-wedding European cruise with celebrities: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Dhoni Mukesh Ambani will host another grand pre-wedding party on a luxury cruise ship for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple during their grand pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in early March 2024. (File photo) {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor, along with Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Monday as They were leaving for Italy. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Here's everything we know so far about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's luxury cruise pre-wedding festivities, from the star-studded guest list to the space-themed pre-wedding party dress by Radhika Merchant. Where does the party start? Around 800 guests will be treated to an opulent adventure aboard a luxury cruise liner between May 28 and 30, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} The route The luxury Europe cruise itinerary includes a scenic 4,380-kilometer journey from Italy to the south of France and back. On May 29, the celebration will begin with a welcome lunch, followed by a gala evening themed “Starry Night.” {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} On May 30, guests will land in Rome for a day of sightseeing, followed by dinner and an after-party that begins at 1 a.m. On May 31, after a morning of cruise festivities, guests will land in Cannes for a masked party. The festivities will end on June 1 in Portofino, Italy. Comfort is key 600 hospitality staff will be on board to ensure that every whim of the Ambani family's distinguished guests is catered to. Get ready for the Bollywood bonanza {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} The guest list includes stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh who were also part of the Jamnagar party. Given their close ties with the Ambani family, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and their family are expected to join the celebrations. Space-themed pre-wedding party One of the most exciting aspects of the pre-wedding cruise is that the entire celebration will have a space theme. Keeping this in mind, Radhika Merchant will be wearing an exquisite custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece. Recently, a few photos of her outfit were shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. Radhika Merchant's Unique Outfit {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} {{^userSubscribe}} {{/userSubscribe}} Radhika Merchant would wear a stunning custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece, sculpted in 3D and made using aerospace aluminum technology. The piece is inspired by the concept of a galactic princess. Special menu It is also reported that the Ambanis will serve gourmet cuisine to the guests, much like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar which included an extensive menu including Parsi, Thai, Mexican and Japanese dishes. News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Europe Pre-Wedding Cruise: 7 Things to Know, Celebrity Guests at Space-Themed Party

