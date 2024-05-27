Famous Italian actor and comic stars on the Pope stage

ROME Generally speaking, when a pope presides over a major event in St. Peter's Square, he is the undisputed star of the show. That wasn't the case this Sunday, however, when Pope Francis was eclipsed by another luminary, famed Italian actor and comedian Roberto Benigni, who not only offered to dance a tango for the Argentine pontiff, but also to present himself for the papacy with Francis himself.

Benigni, 71, is best known to American audiences for his Oscar-winning 1997 film Life is Beautiful. In Italy, he is a cultural institution and was invited by the organizers of the first-ever World Day of childhood at the Vatican to deliver a reflection during the closing mass on Sunday morning, celebrated in St. Peter's Square in front of thousands of children from around the world.

Benigni is a legendary figure who is irrepressible and spontaneous, and he certainly did not disappoint on Sunday, delivering what quickly became the Benigni-Show in the Italian media.

He began with an affectionate greeting to Pope Francis.

Your Holiness! You are here, within reach and with heart, and I want to hug you, kiss you, I don't know how to show you my affection, I could dance a tango here in front of you, Benigni joked.

Before I arrived, two Swiss guards told me that I could do whatever I wanted, but that I could not touch the Pope. But like they said, that's all I wanted to do, he said. But I can give you a kiss, because what good are kisses if you don't give them? It's a kiss from everyone here, it's worth 100,000, he said, then walked up to a beaming Francis and planted a kiss on his cheek.

Afterwards, Benigni proclaimed himself as happy as a watermelon.

The comedian then pointed out that Sunday's event took place in the Vatican, the world's smallest state with the world's greatest man.

I must say that here in Vatican City State I feel comfortable, Benigni said. You know, everyone asks little kids what they want to be when they get together, and they usually say an astronaut, a football player, or a singer. When I was little, I answered seriously: The Pope. Everyone was laughing and roaring, so I decided to become a comedian. If they had knelt, I might have been pope! That would have been a dangerous thing, can you imagine?

Benigni proposed to the Pope an agreement, almost a conclave pact.

Maybe in the next election, Your Holiness, I will run too! When are the next elections? But not after you! exclaimed Benigni. No, with you. Let's make a big camp, put on the ballot: Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known as Francis. We will win immediately, it's a great idea.

(For the record, the Italian phrase long field(The broad camp has figured prominently in the country's political discussions in recent months, amid speculation that the center-left Democratic Party and the left-populist Five Star Movement could join forces ahead of the European elections on 6 to June 9.)

Benigni then told a story intended to demonstrate the pope's affection for children.

Once I was going to mass in a church in Rome, and while the pope was giving the homily, there were babies making noise and their parents were trying to calm them down. Francis said: “Leave them alone, the voice of a baby in church is more important than that of a priest, a bishop or a pope.

It's true, he said it, Benigni insisted. I can't lie in front of the Pope!

Benigni also described Pope Francis as eternally young, saying he is actually only three years old but has many, many days.

It has a light around it, like Peter Pan's little bell, like pixie dust, or maybe pope dust, either way, it's all incandescent, he said.

Benigni then gave some encouragement to the children present on the square.

Perhaps among you there is a new Michelangelo, a new Galileo, a scientist like Rita Levi Montalcini who will win the Nobel Prize, he said. Italian neurologist, the late Levi Montalcini won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1986.

Maybe there is a pope here, or two or three who want to be pope? asked Benigni, as dozens of hands were raised and shouts were heard around the square.

There are twenty of them, Holiness, you are going to have to expand the Vatican, Benigni joked. Everything is possible, perhaps there will be the first African pope, or Asian pope, or perhaps even from a working-class neighborhood in Rome, a pope from Testaccio, or even a little girl, a woman, the first female pope in history! he exclaimed, making even the assembled clergy and bishops laugh.

Benigni finally got semi-serious, offering some advice to his young audience.

Take flight, take charge of your life and make it a masterpiece, Benigni said. Build a better world.

It's easier than you think, he says. The world wants to be beautiful, it needs it. Do it this way, because each of you can do it, can make your own small but concrete contribution to good or evil. Seek to make things beautiful, to make others happy.

Don't try to make others better, because there is only one who can make them better, and that is themselves. » said Benigni. Others must make themselves happy.

The world may not always be a place you love, Benigni said. Don't be afraid, though. Throw yourself into life, dive into the waters of life and spread your wings when you fall.

Learn as many words as possible, the famously voluble Benigni also advised. As you grow up you don't have the words to express what you feel, what is in your growing soul, you will feel bad.

Inevitably, Bengini also touched on the theme of war and its impact on children.

Very often the world is ruled by people who do not know what mercy and love are, and who commit the gravest and stupidest sin: war, he says. It should be put an end to it.

Benigni encouraged policymakers to learn from children.

When children play war, as soon as one of them gets hurt, they stop, he said. It's the end of the game. Why don't those who wage war stop at the first injured child?

You have to find the right words, the real words, he said. No one has yet found the magic word to end war like Open Sesame. But listen, children, the word is there. I am sure that among you there is the only one who will find the right word to end the war forever. One of you must find it, we must search together, in all languages.

You will find it, we just have to help you look, Benigni said. You have to love yourself, you have to write stories for yourself, especially stories that make you laugh. There is nothing more beautiful in the world than a child's laughter. One day, if all the children in the world can laugh together, it will be a great day.

Benigni ended on a semi-serious note.

This is what life is: love, awareness and infinite compassion for the pain humanity feels, he said.

Don't wait for the world to take care of you, he told the children. You take care of the world.