Why Indian actor Kani Kusruti held a watermelon clutch at Cannes | News from India

Both personal and political, that's what actor Kani Kusruti said about his cover resembling a slice of watermelon, on the red carpet of the 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival.

The personal is political has been a feminist slogan. And watermelons, when sliced, displaying the red, green, black and white colors of the Palestinian flag, became the symbol of Palestinian resistance after 1967. At the time, flying the Palestinian flag was considered a crime in conflict-ravaged West Asia.

Kusruti, who played a lead role in the Grand Prix winner All We Imagine as Light, said The Indian Express during his flight from the south of France to his home state, Kerala, I have many Palestinian friends. And we constantly hear about the conflict in the region. So for me, expressing solidarity was important. She added that at major festivals like Cannes, political statements are rare.

The clutch made news in India where a heated debate over its meaning took place on May 23, two days before the film and its lead actors took center stage to receive the Grand Prize. Payal Kapadia, who directed the film, shared the stage with its three female leads Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam and Divya Prabha.

Kusruti said the watermelon pouch wasn't the only political statement she made. Even otherwise, I expressed solidarity where necessary, the Kochi resident said. On the red carpet, the team wanted to express themselves and the watermelon clutch was Kusrutis' way of saying she cared. The team also danced to capture the monumental moment, said co-star Divya Prabha. The Indian Expressit's earlier.



Kani Kusruti holds a bag representing a watermelon on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “All We Imagine as Light.” (Reuters)

Apart from the exuberance of the festival, Kusruti is back in the Kerala film industry. She thinks the award could change her career only if she can choose the roles she wants to play instead of accepting roles to make ends meet. Like many in the industry, I've struggled to get good roles that challenge me. I ended up taking roles I wasn't comfortable with just to stay afloat financially, she said, hoping the second-most prestigious prize at Cannes would make a difference in her life. 'actress.

Kusruti says the process of making Payal Kapadias was inclusive and democratic and she aspires to have such opportunities. In Kerala, a section of women artists has in the past highlighted cases of gender disparity in the film industry. The Justice Hema Commission was also established to investigate allegations of sexual assault and gender discrimination in the industry.

But in this film, the filmmaking process was smooth. It was refreshing and enriching. And it finally paid off, said Kusruti who played the role of a head nurse at a Mumbai hospital in All We Imagine as Light.