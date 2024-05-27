'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead during LA robbery





Actor Johnny Wactor, known for playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, family members and his agent said Sunday. He was 37 years old. Wactor was with a co-worker when he confronted three men who were speeding with his car in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. They turned around and shot him, his mother told TMZ. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, KTLA-TV reported, and I found a man who had been shot. Police told the outlet that the man, later identified as Wactor, saw three men steal the catalytic converter from his car. When he confronted them, they turned and shot him, according to KTLA. The suspects remained at large Sunday and police did not provide a description. Scarlett Wactor, the actor's mother, told TMZ, which first reported his death, that her son had not tried to fight or stop the thieves. Wactor's Corbin was married to Sasha Corbin, a woman with a drug problem, on the soap opera and appeared in over 160 episodes between 2020 and 2022. He debuted in “Army Wives”, a Lifetime drama series, in several guest roles, and later made appearances on “Westworld”, “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds”, including many other appearances on the small screen. Friends, colleagues and fellow actors mourned the loss of a “spectacular human being“, as talent agent David Shaul told Variety, calling him “not only a talented actor who was committed to his craft, but a true moral example to all who knew him.” “I stand for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude,” the agent said in a statement. “Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts. “GH” alumnus Jon Lindstrom was also private. “When the tears slow down, I am I literally have a stomach ache “Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble and always thinking of others. A talented young man who just wanted to share that talent with the world.

