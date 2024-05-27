EXCLUSIVE: WWE Star Rohan Raja Turns Actor and Set to Captivate Fans in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 | WWE News

TimesofIndia.com

Can you share your transition from WWE to acting?

When did you decide to become an actor and what motivated this decision?

NEW DELHI: The WWE Star Rohan Raja, real name Tony Gurshinder Singh Gill, is all set to captivate the audience with his foray into acting. He is expected to feature in the upcoming second season of ' Dragon House '.A dynamic figure on the WWE circuit, Raja divides his time between struggle Arena and his budding acting career.The story of Raja, a rising WWE star of Indian origin, is one of resilience and discovery beyond borders. Raja grew up alongside his two siblings in England. His parents had migrated from Gurdaspur, India, before he was born.Initially facing difficulties in England, their situation changed when Raja's father, previously an accountant, moved the family after finding a new job.At the age of 6, Raja's family moved to Brussels, Belgium, and two years later she moved permanently to Brisbane, Australia. Embarking on his wrestling journey at age 23, Raja ventured to Canada to train and now resides in Liverpool, England.Inspired by wrestling icons like Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and The Rock, Raja's passion for WWE inspired him to pursue a career in the ring.As Raja prepares to captivate viewers,I caught up with the WWE star to know more about his journey in WWE, his foray into acting, his ties to India and much more…Everything I do is ultimately about building my brand. I want my value and notoriety to continue to grow so that I am even more valuable to businesses around the world. I wrestle full time, I do theater full time which includes stunts, I do speaking engagements, I train and I do so many things at the same time that I want my name to continue to grow.I always wanted to transition to Hollywood/Bollywood when one day my career ends, but when NXT UK shuts down in the fall of 2022. I thought to myself, let me start my acting career so I can to be able to continue building my brand so eventually when I retire from wrestling, I'm not starting from scratch and by then I will be known in the theater world.

Do you plan to continue your involvement in WWE alongside your acting activities?

I have a great relationship with WWE and am on very good terms with them. Discussions have taken place, but the time has not yet come. My goal is to go back but it’s not the time yet.

Could you shed some light on your character in House of the Dragon Season 2?

I can't go into detail about it, but all I can say is House of the Dragon season 2 coming June 16th only on HBO!

How did the opportunity to join the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2 come about?

It all depends on the job and how much work you put into it. I was thinking about ways to further grow my brand and saw this opportunity present itself, took a chance and succeeded. After that, I sought representation and the rest is history.

Between WWE and acting, what presents the most challenges for you, Rohan?

It crosses over really well, which is why you see a lot of wrestlers performing in Hollywood and even Bollywood. When you film vignettes with WWE, it's pretty much the same as you do in Hollywood and Bollywood.

Who has been a major source of inspiration for you in your acting journey?

I have a bunch of favorite actors but my biggest inspiration would be Dave Bautista (WWE Batista). His story touched my heart and how he transitioned into acting was from the ground up. He's one of the most versatile actors and once he's done, he'll probably be one of the best of all time.

Who is your favorite character? Game Of Thronesand what attracts you to them?

It's so funny that I started watching Game of Thrones when the pilot aired for episode 1 of season 1. I saw that Sean Bean had landed a new TV show. He is known for many roles but for me his most famous role is “Boromir” from Lord of the Rings. So I had a soft spot for his Game of Thrones character “Ned Stark”. Unfortunately, he doesn't get the best result but the remaining Starks definitely avenge him well!

Can you tell us about your connection to India and how often you travel there?

My father was born in Gurdaspur and my mother was born in Hoshiarpur. I've been there several times but I'm late for a visit. I was supposed to be there in 2020 but things changed with the pandemic at the time but I promise to come back soon.

What aspects of India do you miss the most when you are away?

It's a beautiful country, I miss the people, the food, the landscapes. India has such a vast landscape that people don't realize how big it really is. One of my long-term goals is to give back and help some small villages that need support and resources.

How supportive was your family when you initially expressed interest in pursuing a career in WWE?

My entire immediate family has supported me for a very long time. My brothers and sisters but especially my mother listened to me talk about it when I was a child and teenager and she always told me to follow your dreams. The last person I told about it was my father and I was always afraid of what he would say. Funny enough, he was on board from day one and is one of my biggest supporters to this day.

What was your family's reaction when you shared your decision to become an actor?

They always knew I wanted to eventually go down this path, the plan was to do it once I retired from wrestling, which is a long way off, but once NXT UK shut down. I figured why not start now and further develop my brand so that it would benefit my career in professional wrestling and make me a more valuable asset.

Which decision was the most difficult for you: opting for WWE or becoming an actor?

I wouldn't say I chose one or the other. There is reasoning behind every decision I make. I wanted to build my brand and make it as big as possible so my value would increase. Very similar to what Logan Paul does but he can't act haha ​​just kidding he's a superstar.

Could you share a fond memory you have with Jinder Mahal, highlighting your strong bond?

Jinder is the best, he has been a friend, brother and mentor to me over the years. I have so many great memories with him, but one of my favorites was when we were driving back from Edmonton after an Indy show in Calgary. He invited me to dinner at his parents' house and they made me the best Indian food, which was amazing. We spent hours relaxing at his house and that was the day I knew we were going to become great friends. I'm going to see him in a few weeks so I'll tell him that India says hello to you!

Do you think Indian audiences' admiration for you as a WWE star will translate into support for your acting career?

100%! I've said it in the past and I'll say it again. The fans in India are without a doubt my biggest supporters. Across all countries, India stands out as number one in terms of support. The amount of messages I receive from Indians is enormous and it is so heartwarming to read them. I'm just getting started, India, so I'll continue to make you proud!