I Woke Up Face Down on a Hollywood Lawn: Bran Van 3000 on Drinking in LA | Music

James Di Salvio, singer, songwriter

My father owned clubs in Montreal, so I was a DJ at 15. And then I started making music videos. Propaganda Films called me to work in Los Angeles, which for a young director was like a soul singer being called to Motown. But I always came back to the East Coast and went to the DJ booth: Drinking In LA is the culmination of that journey back and forth.

I remember waking up face down on a lawn in West Hollywood after a night of drinking. I had wandered around this neighborhood with big houses like the TV series 90210 and probably passed out for four or five hours in the hot sun without anyone bothering me. I woke up and thought: What am I doing, drinking in Los Angeles at 26? These words and the melody were already in my head.

Soon after, I was in the Sam Ash Music store in New York's Times Square, where people like DJ Premier were playing with samplers. It was the period in the 90s where DJs were making music, so I bought some equipment and in my little apartment I started spinning Bran Van 3000. I knew the EP. [Bergen, DJ] since we were kids in clubs and he taught me how to use the sampler. Once singers Sara Johnston, Jayne Hill and others joined, we were a collective, like Massive Attack or Wu-Tang Clan, telling hip-hop stories.

Drinking in LA is about a young director who never finishes the script because he's having so much fun. The line about drinking juice and gin is a nod to Snoop Dogg, who was huge at the time. I was in love with Los Angeles but there's also a certain melancholy in the song. The characters are a little jaded as Jim Morrison sang in LA Woman: City of Night, I have never seen a woman so alone. We put on a breakbeat and my roommate Adam Chaka laid down the piano solo. Stéphane Moraille came one night to do the power soul chorus and she killed it.

I gave Moby a tape of South by Southwest. He gave it to someone at Geffen Records and a bidding war began. Drinking in LA was a minor hit in the UK in 1997, but two years later, after being reprized for a beer advert, it made the Top 3. The irony was hilarious. To this day we still hear from people all over the world who got drunk and sent us messages. I guess everyone has woken up somewhere and asked themselves: how did I get here?

Steve Hawley AKA Liquid, rapper

When I was 16, I hitchhiked from Peterborough, Ontario to Montreal. Since I was 13, I rhymed iced tea with OG to get free drinks, so when I arrived in Montreal, I asked where I could get the mic. Everyone said Di Salvios. I was wearing second-hand clothes and they looked at me and said, No chance. But James' dad made me try it. Then he gave me $600 to buy clothes and said: You're hired every Wednesday. That's how I met James.

Cover of Drinking in Los Angeles. Photography : –

We worked on Drinking in LA in the basement of a townhouse I rented in Montreal. There was a jam/open mic concept, and people would just walk in. James is the kind of guy who would run up to a Mexican brass section and invite them to play with us. He heard Nervous Duane Larson playing guitar on the subway. He's an interesting character. Trying to find him on the subway was like catching a squirrel in traffic, but without that guitar lick, Drinking in LA would be a different song.

When I asked James if I could join in, he said: It'll cost you a case of beer. I came back with three crates for three songs. I did the caller's voice on the radio. It's the sound of Liquid ring-a-ding and the screams of Beer! and other things like that.

James made the video in a Montreal apartment on a very small budget and once again the beers were opened. In Canada, they told us the song would never be played on the radio. Five months later, all these radio programmers were saying, We've got a hot new band from Los Angeles, because they thought that's where we were from. And whenever someone says it's a wonder, I always say it's better to be a wonder than to wonder why you never had success.