Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From North West's 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' Performance





Kim Kardashian is a proud mother bear lion after North West go on stage in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl to loud applause. On Saturday, the Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter, 42, and Kanye WestThe 46-year-old – who split in 2021 after seven years of marriage – played Simba at the special event celebrating 30 years since the film's release. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder gave her 362 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at North's shining moment as the iconic Disney character. In one photo, North smiles sweetly while standing alongside the original voice of Simba, Jason Weaver. North West poses with the actor who played Zazu in 'The Lion King' at the Hollywood Bowl – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story North West and Jason Weaver, the original voice of Simba in “The Lion King” – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story Weaver, 44, posted her photo with North on her Instagram, calling her a “young superstar in the making.” “I'm so PROUD of you, North!! You're doing such a PHENOMENAL job on this show,” Weaver wrote. On stage, the eldest of Kardashian and West's four children — they also share Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — sang “I Just Can't Wait to Be King” from the animated film , appearing in a costume resembling the titular animal. North West behind the scenes of “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl” – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story Other photos shared by Kardashian show North backstage, looking anxious and excited, as she gathers with other cast members and even takes a moment to do her younger sister's hair while waiting for her turn to perform. Content posted to X (formerly Twitter) showed North gesturing and singing her song, while her parents, siblings and other family members looked on happily in the audience. A photo shared by YZY Updates showed West — dressed in white with black sunglasses — holding his phone as Kardashian sat nearby with two of their other children. North's aunt, Khloe Kardashianalso seemed to be present. ET was in the audience and watched North give her performance and then joined her colleagues on stage to take a bow. At one point, the young performer tried to grab her co-star's hand, Billy Eichner, who didn't notice, causing a hilarious moment until she caught his attention. Eichner voiced Timon in the 2019 live-action version of the film. The evening also featured stunning performances from the cast of the animated, live-action and stage versions of the story, including Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, Heather Headley and Jeremy Irons, who each received standing ovations for their respective songs. The entire show was dedicated to Richard Sherman, the legendary Mary Poppins and the composer of “It's a Small World” who died on Saturday at the age of 95. North West fixes his sister Chicago West's hair behind the scenes of 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story North West prepares to take the stage before “I Just Can't Wait to Be King” – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story A photo of the sign displayed on the North West locker room – @KimKardashian via Instagram Story This isn't the first time North has lent her voice to a project she's passionate about. In February, she appeared on his father's song“Talking/Once Again,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. “I love this place / We'll take the year back for another year / She's your best friend, Miss, Miss Westie,” North sings in this song. “Don’t try to test me / It’s going to get complicated.” She also starred in the music video, which has been viewed 20 million times on Youtube. West has previously teased North's appearance on his latest album, Vulturesat a listening party in Miami in December, where he played a clip of his daughter dropping bars to the song. RELATED CONTENT:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etonline.com/kim-kardashian-shares-photos-from-north-wests-the-lion-king-at-the-hollywood-bowl-performance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos