THESE Bollywood celebrities will attend a gathering in Italy India TV





Image source: INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to celebrate their second pre-wedding. After their big event in Jamnagar in March this year, the couple will embark on a cruise from Italy to France with famous friends. Many stars also flew from Mumbai to Italy to attend this party. Find out who all are included in this list. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were first spotted at the airport with their daughter Raha. Alia and Ranbir attend all Ambani functions. Ranbir also has a deep friendship with Ambani's elder son Akash Ambani. They were spotted with their daughter Raha at the private airport in Mumbai. Salman Khan was also spotted at the airport and was exuding swag as he sported a white shirt. Ranveer Singh also left to take Anant-Radhika's post. However, his wife and actress Deepika Padukone will not be able to join him at this party. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town since they began on March 1 in Jamnagar. Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies began with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. “Lagan Lakhvanu” is an auspicious Gujarati ritual in which written invitations are offered to the gods to seek their blessings. Afterwards, the wedding invitations are then handed out to close family and friends, marking the start of the celebrations. Several Bollywood celebrities and global stars Akon and Rihanna also graced the festivities to perform. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairwoman of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant. Read also:Karan Johar Shares First Look of Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae', Releasing THIS Date Read also:Filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan' to be re-released on THIS date

