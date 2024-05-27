The World's Largest Jewelry Box: Kristin Joseff on Hollywood's Favorite Jeweler, Joseff of Hollywood | Interviews





In an interview with RogerEbert.comKristin Joseff, part of the third generation of the family to run the company, talks about the exhibit, Joseff's detour into the aerospace sector and its expansion through social media and online ordering. Let's start by talking about you. Where did you grow up and what did you do before coming to Joseff? I grew up in Northern California. Prior to working at Joseff, I worked in the home health care field as a case manager for a non-medical home care agency. It takes a lot of organizational skills, which I'm sure came in very handy. That's done. This is one of the main reasons my husband asked me to join the company. I know the original Joseff was not originally in the jewelry business or in California. We found out that Eugene Joseff, who founded this company, had a jeweler grandfather, but he was a fine jeweler, not a costume jeweler. Eugene made his money in advertising, but jewelry was his hobby. In the late 1920s, he came out in Hollywood, like many others. And he got his foot in the door by advertising. We even have some of his old original sketches. He made friends with the costume designers and that is apparently how he fell into the Hollywood crowd. He was critical of the fact that actresses were wearing their own contemporary jewelry in these period films that were coming out and he challenged himself: if you can, do better, and that's what he did. How did he research the period pieces he created? He has built up an enormous reference library. We still have most of it. There are hundreds of books on 17th century French jewelry. He has ladies' diaries that go back, I think, to his early days. We have leather-bound volumes of Harper's Bazaar going back to the 1880s. And he was inventive. He befriended costume designer Walter Plunkett, who was told that censors had deemed the costumes too racy because they showed too much chest. So he came up with these pieces called necklines, which look like a brooch or ornament sewn into the neckline and looking like an ornament. But in reality, it was to avoid Walter Plunkett having to redo the costumes.

