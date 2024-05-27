KKR's Andre Russell grooves with Ananya Pandey on hit Bollywood number after IPL 2024 victory – WATCH

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title in a one-sided final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), marking another historic moment in the 17-year journey of the Indian Premier League. . The victory, celebrated by fans and players alike, was made even more memorable by an unexpected post-match party that has since gone viral.

Read also | 'Hot Ananya Pandey': Riyan Parag's Search History Blasts the Internet

Andre Russell shakes leg with Ananya Pandey after KKR win over SRH in IPL 2024 final

After their triumphant win, KKRs star all-rounder Andre Russell was spotted dancing with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey at the post-match party. Both participants and fans delighted while listening to the popular Bollywood song “Lutt Putt Gaya” from the 2023 hit film.SoakThe spontaneous performance was filmed and shared widely on social media, quickly becoming a hit among cricket and Bollywood fans.

Andre Russell loves the song Lutt Putt Gaya, a long celebration of the KKR team's victory last night pic.twitter.com/6pZW83pb79 Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan)

Andre Russell, known for his explosive performances on the cricket field, showed his dancing prowess by matching the steps of Ananya Pandey, who looked stunning and effortlessly graceful. The camaraderie and joy shared between the cricketer and the actress encapsulated the party spirit of the night, adding a touch of Bollywood glamor to the cricket festivities.

Read also | Top 6 biggest controversies of IPL 2024 with Dhoni, Kohli and Pandya

KKR dominates SRH in IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third Indian Premier League trophy with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final here on Sunday. After losing the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash. KKR chased down the target of 114 with as many as 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer was not out with 52 off 26 balls. Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19) and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the most successful bowlers for the Knight Riders as SRH just failed to show up for the big game. Electing to bat first, SRH got off to a disastrous start as they lost their best players Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, the latter being dismissed for a first-ball duck off a fine swinger. Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a perfect delivery opening the left-hander before hitting the top of stump. SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, with the swing doing the trick for KKR's bowlers early on. First change bowler Harshit Rana continued his good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over. SRH could not recover.

(With inputs from PTI)