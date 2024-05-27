Odds, Analysis, PP for Santa Anita Feature





Santa Anita has put together an incredible 11-race Memorial Day schedule, and the anchor of the action is the $200,000 Level 2 Hollywood Gold Cup. A field of eight older horses will compete in this 1 1/4 mile contest on the main track, including the pairing of Bob Baffert, Mr. Fisk and Reincarnate. As race 10 of an 11-race schedule at “The Great Race Place,” the start time for the Hollywood Gold Cup is estimated at 8:30 p.m. EDT. The race will be broadcast live on FanDuel TV. CheckHorse Racing Nationsfree past performancespage today for downloadable PPs for the Hollywood Gold Cup and more, courtesy of our partners at Brisnet. We have alsoChoice of Super Screenerand analysis for the Hollywood Gold Cup as well as recent top speed figures for each competitor. Hollywood Gold Cup best speed figures Job Horse M.L. Beyer Timeform US RHN 1 Reincarnate 4-1 98 120 101 2 Ashcroft 15-1 94 122 94 3 Judge Miller 5-2 105 126 99 4 Oviatt class 30-1 89 107 94 5 Mr. Fish 2-1 97 121 102 6 Repairer 5-2 99 121 101 7 Mixed 12-1 96 117 98 8 Arrowlegrand 30-1 91 115 96 Watching the rhythm Judge Miller, with his blinders on, should set a fast pace at the Hollywood Gold Cup. Long shot Arrowthegreat should be closely related to the initial tempo. The beat spotlight appears courtesy of TimeformUS. RHN choice for the Hollywood Gold Cup Laurie Ross and Ashley Tamulonis went head-to-head handicapping the Hollywood Gold Cup and they saw the race differently from a pace perspective. As a result, they failed to find a consensus winner, and even key contenders like Reincarnate and Judge Miller fell short of their two superfectas. However, Ross and Tamulonis both use long shot Mixto underneath. The latest edition of J. Keeler Johnson's Horses to watch The column highlights how Judge Miller could improve by expanding to 10 furlongs in the Hollywood Gold Cup. Brian Zipse considers the Belmont Stakes in his latest column. Find out if he thinks the Peter Pan Stakes is a winner The antique dealer will move forward during his probable next departure. If you're looking for more information on the Belmont Stakes, pre-order it Belmont Stakes Super Screener at the great price of just $37. Here is the field for the Hollywood Gold Cup (G2): Job Bristles Horse / Father Rating Trainer / Jockey Last Boot/Next Boot RHN 1 Reincarnate



Good magic 7.31 Bob Baffert JJ Hernández 3rd, 2024 Oaklawn Handicap G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 3rd, 2024 Oaklawn Handicap G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 2 Ashcroft



Munnings 3.79 Robert B. Hess Jr. Kent J. Desormeaux 1st, SA AOC (04/27/2024-R10) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 1st, SA AOC (04/27/2024-R10) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 3 Judge Miller



Loop 5.94 Marc Glatt Lanfranco Dettori 2nd, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 2nd, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 4 Oviatt class



Bernardin 5.67 Vladimir Cerin Umberto Rispoli 1st, TUP AOC (04/11/2024-R8) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 1st, TUP AOC (04/11/2024-R8) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 5 Mr. Fish



Arrogate 6.81 Bob Baffert Kazushi Kimura 1st, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 1st, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 6 Repairer



Strengthen 5.93 Richard Mandella Flavien Prat 2nd, 2024 Santa Anita Handicap G1 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 2nd, 2024 Santa Anita Handicap G1 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 7 Mixed



Good magic 5.67 Doug F. O'Neill Antonio Fresu 3rd, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 3rd, 2024 Californian Stakes G2 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 8 Arrowlegrand



Arrogate 4.45 Juan Landeros Victor Espinoza 2nd, SA AOC (12/31/2023-R8) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1 Between Last race Next race 2nd, SA AOC (12/31/2023-R8) 2024 Hollywood Gold Cup G1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.horseracingnation.com/news/Hollywood_Gold_Cup_guide_Odds_analysis_PPs_for_Santa_Anita_feature_123 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos