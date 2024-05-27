General Hospital Cast Remembers Johnny Wactor, Actor Shot Dead by Catalytic Converter Thieves





Loved ones, including fellow cast members, were in mourning following the sudden and tragic death of Johnny Wactor. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The cast of 'General Hospital' remembers Johnny Wactor Wactor, who appeared in hundreds of episodes of the popular soap opera “General Hospital,” was murdered early Saturday morning after working all night at the Level 8 restaurant and bar in the South Park neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Wactor had parked at South Hope Street and Pico Boulevard, near his workplace. At the end of his shift, he headed to his car, where he interrupted three thieves who were trying to steal the catalytic converter. At one point, investigators said one of the masked assailants shot Wactor. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. “General Hospital” star Donnell Turner said when he received the terrible news on his phone, he literally had to sit down. Actor Donnell Turner. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Getty Images) “I had to sit down and think. I saw Johnny not long ago…a year ago, but it seems like yesterday. We met the 'General Hospital' fans . It was just Johnny and I. We had a great time together. Johnny is likeable, actually, he's adorable. “General Hospital” co-star Bradford Anderson shared similar glowing words of praise. “Johnny was so full of life. So full of love. He was hungry for life. He pushed himself. He loved life. He loved people. He loved working in bars.” The two last spoke when Wactor appeared on Anderson's podcast. Anderson said Wactor was “always very eager to learn and connect” and that “he was a beautiful person.” Linda Rohe, a talent manager, said she helped Johnny with personal appearances related to “General Hospital.” She described him as a “fan favorite and a gentleman” who was “incredibly kind to the fans and people around him.” Authorities said early stages of the investigation indicated the actor thought his car was being towed and did not realize a theft was in progress. The investigation continues and the suspects remain at large.

