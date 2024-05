Bollywood Newswrap, May 27: Celebrities jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding; Gauri Khan's thoughtful gesture towards Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL final

On the twenty-seventh day of May 2024, B-town buzzed with several exciting news that are hard to miss. From Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others jetting off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding to Gauri Khan's thoughtful gesture towards Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL 2024 final, let's take a look back at the news of the day. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for May 27, 2024 1. Celebrities jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to have their second pre-wedding during a cruise to Italy and France from June 29. Today, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and the bride-to-be were seen leaving for the destination. 2. Gauri Khan's sweet gesture for her husband Shah Rukh Khan A video has been circulating on the internet from Sunday's IPL 2024 final match. In the video, Gauri Khan was seen insisting that her husband Shah Rukh Khan wear the mask. Despite his initial reluctance, the caring wife made sure he wore it. This video has won the hearts of fans. 3. Ameesha Patel comments on Kartik Aaryan taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward Ameesha Patel hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her X account and received many questions about her films. During this interactive session, a fan asked, “Opinion on Kartik Aaryan??” To this, the actress wrote, “Superb acting and superb dancing Aswell and took our franchise BHOOL BHULAIYAA forward in the best way. I am proud of him (thumbs up emoji).” 4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput buy a luxury apartment According to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Shahid Kapoo and Mira Rajput purchased a luxury apartment worth around 59 crores in the Oberoi 360 West project in Mumbai's Worli area. The documents also mention that the apartment measures 5,395 m² with RERA carpet and has three parking spaces. . 5.Ananya Panday's debut series Call Me Bae gets a release date On Instagram, Karan Johar released a new poster of Ananya Panday from her debut web series titled Call Me Bae with the release date. Panday's much-awaited show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Meet the actor who started his career with stage performances, did Marathi films, worked with Alia Bhatt and recently won hearts at Cannes 2024

