'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead during attempted robbery





Johnny Wactor was well known for playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital. Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his role in General Hospital, was shot dead Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Around 3:30 a.m., the 37-year-old man and a co-worker were on West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street when they saw three masked thieves attempting to steal a catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles. According to Mr. Wactor's mother and the police, the actor approached the robbers and, although he did not resist, he was shot by one of the suspects, who then fled the scene at on board a vehicle. TMZ reported. The actor was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, a police source said. Mr Wactor's mother, Scarlett, shared more details about the incident. She explained to BNC that his son was a bartender at a nearby rooftop restaurant. After participating in the “deep clean” following the last call, he walked to his car on the street with three colleagues. Two of the colleagues headed in different directions to return to their vehicles, leaving Mr Wactor and a colleague. When they reached his car, which had been raised, Mr Wactor believed it was towed because he had parked on the street in an unfamiliar area, knowing he would be working later than usual. Ms Scarlett shared that her son tried to speak with one of the masked men. As he approached them, the suspect shot him before fleeing into a waiting vehicle. Mr. Wactor was well known for playing Brando Corbin in General Hospital. The General Hospital team issued a statement on X, saying they were heartbroken to learn of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing, describing him as truly one of a kind. He was a pleasure to work with every day, they added. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Mr. Wactor has also appeared in various films and television series, including NCIS, station 19, Westworld, And Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/general-hospital-actor-johnny-wactor-shot-dead-during-robbery-attempt-5754104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos