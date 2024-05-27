Detroiter Recalls Writing for The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls in New Memoir – Macomb Daily

Although he wrote for “The Golden Girls,” “Roseanne,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Rita Rocks” (which he created), the toughest writing task for Detroit native Stan Zimmerman, was to write his memoirs.

“It’s very different from writing a screenplay. And also, I was writing this alone, not with a writing partner, so I had to motivate myself and create a place in my house that I designed to write this book. And of course, having a coffee or espresso always on hand helped. I guess (it was) the influence of 'Gilmore Girls,'” said Zimmerman, who splits his time between New York and Los Angeles.

The middle of three children, Zimmerman — an alumnus of Southfield High School and New York University — is the author of “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore” (Indigo River Publishing $17.95). The book chronicles Zimmerman's early life in metropolitan Detroit (he grew up in Southfield), his love of theater, and his navigation of the trials and tribulations of life as a writer in Hollywood.

“The hardest part of writing for the entertainment industry is dealing with constant rejection and having enough confidence to continue. You also have to find ways to reinvent yourself and challenge yourself,” Zimmerman said.

Growing up, he recruited neighborhood kids to put on plays in his basement. Zimmerman convinced Judy Golden, his second-grade teacher at the now-closed John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Southfield (Zimmerman points out the coincidence of her last name in the book, calling her his first “Golden Girl”) ), to let him perform one of his pieces in his class. Impressed, Golden called his mother, Susanne, and recommended that they send him to the Cranbrook Summer Theater School in Bloomfield Hills for theater training.

That phone call set Zimmerman on his path.

“It changed my life,” he said.

In the book, Zimmerman talks about his friendship and meetings with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, some of whom are from Michigan like Sandra Bernhard, Diana Ross, Madonna and Lily Tomlin. Zimmerman's “love affair” with Tomlin began when he saw her perform on the variety show “Laugh-In.” Inspired by her, he wrote Tomlin a letter to which she responded with an autographed photo – something he still has today.

Zimmerman enjoyed a close friendship with the late Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on “The Golden Girls.” During the 1980s, Zimmerman had to keep his homosexuality a secret. Getty learned this and became a close ally, defender and protector.

He also spoke about his friendship with Lauren Graham, aka Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls.”

“I have deep admiration for Lauren Graham as an actress, as a person and now as a writer herself,” Zimmerman said.

He described the hostile work environment on the set of “Roseanne.” Roseanne Barr – who some have said has a reputation for being difficult to work with and is no stranger to controversy – asked editors to wear numbered T-shirts, so she wouldn't have to learn their names, Zimmerman said, describing the practice as “degrading.” He co-wrote the infamous lesbian kiss episode of “Roseanne” called “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” which earned him a Writers Guild Award nomination.

“I think the three big TV shows I wrote for and even 1996's ('A Very Brady Sequel,' which he co-wrote) have power, because they all have heart,” Zimmerman said. “And they handled the complexities of the character with honesty. You don't often find that in half-hour comedies.

So far, reactions to his memoir have been positive.

“The best part is hearing everyone’s reaction,” he said. “Knowing that readers not only laughed, but also cried. And perhaps understood how I overcame the many obstacles in my life and how I can apply these coping mechanisms to their own lives.

Overall, he said he's proud of his Detroit roots.

“I will always be a Detroiter at heart and wear this badge proudly. The city and its inhabitants formed me. I also like to set some of my projects in the metro area, as I did with my Lifetime (2008-09) sitcom, “Rita Rocks,” which ran for 40 episodes,” Zimmerman said. “I like to make people laugh with my writing. It's very powerful. And if they can also see a little bigger, that's an added bonus. Not to mention opening their hearts a little more.

The hardest part of this book was the ending.

“When I started writing it eight years ago, I didn’t know the last chapter would be about my mother,” Zimmerman said. “The book ended up being a tribute to her and the realization that I am the man I am today because of her.”

Visit Zimmerman at zimmermanstan.com.