Entertainment
Detroiter Recalls Writing for The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls in New Memoir – Macomb Daily
Although he wrote for “The Golden Girls,” “Roseanne,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Rita Rocks” (which he created), the toughest writing task for Detroit native Stan Zimmerman, was to write his memoirs.
“It’s very different from writing a screenplay. And also, I was writing this alone, not with a writing partner, so I had to motivate myself and create a place in my house that I designed to write this book. And of course, having a coffee or espresso always on hand helped. I guess (it was) the influence of 'Gilmore Girls,'” said Zimmerman, who splits his time between New York and Los Angeles.
The middle of three children, Zimmerman — an alumnus of Southfield High School and New York University — is the author of “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore” (Indigo River Publishing $17.95). The book chronicles Zimmerman's early life in metropolitan Detroit (he grew up in Southfield), his love of theater, and his navigation of the trials and tribulations of life as a writer in Hollywood.
“The hardest part of writing for the entertainment industry is dealing with constant rejection and having enough confidence to continue. You also have to find ways to reinvent yourself and challenge yourself,” Zimmerman said.
Growing up, he recruited neighborhood kids to put on plays in his basement. Zimmerman convinced Judy Golden, his second-grade teacher at the now-closed John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Southfield (Zimmerman points out the coincidence of her last name in the book, calling her his first “Golden Girl”) ), to let him perform one of his pieces in his class. Impressed, Golden called his mother, Susanne, and recommended that they send him to the Cranbrook Summer Theater School in Bloomfield Hills for theater training.
That phone call set Zimmerman on his path.
“It changed my life,” he said.
In the book, Zimmerman talks about his friendship and meetings with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, some of whom are from Michigan like Sandra Bernhard, Diana Ross, Madonna and Lily Tomlin. Zimmerman's “love affair” with Tomlin began when he saw her perform on the variety show “Laugh-In.” Inspired by her, he wrote Tomlin a letter to which she responded with an autographed photo – something he still has today.
Zimmerman enjoyed a close friendship with the late Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on “The Golden Girls.” During the 1980s, Zimmerman had to keep his homosexuality a secret. Getty learned this and became a close ally, defender and protector.
He also spoke about his friendship with Lauren Graham, aka Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls.”
“I have deep admiration for Lauren Graham as an actress, as a person and now as a writer herself,” Zimmerman said.
He described the hostile work environment on the set of “Roseanne.” Roseanne Barr – who some have said has a reputation for being difficult to work with and is no stranger to controversy – asked editors to wear numbered T-shirts, so she wouldn't have to learn their names, Zimmerman said, describing the practice as “degrading.” He co-wrote the infamous lesbian kiss episode of “Roseanne” called “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” which earned him a Writers Guild Award nomination.
“I think the three big TV shows I wrote for and even 1996's ('A Very Brady Sequel,' which he co-wrote) have power, because they all have heart,” Zimmerman said. “And they handled the complexities of the character with honesty. You don't often find that in half-hour comedies.
So far, reactions to his memoir have been positive.
“The best part is hearing everyone’s reaction,” he said. “Knowing that readers not only laughed, but also cried. And perhaps understood how I overcame the many obstacles in my life and how I can apply these coping mechanisms to their own lives.
Overall, he said he's proud of his Detroit roots.
“I will always be a Detroiter at heart and wear this badge proudly. The city and its inhabitants formed me. I also like to set some of my projects in the metro area, as I did with my Lifetime (2008-09) sitcom, “Rita Rocks,” which ran for 40 episodes,” Zimmerman said. “I like to make people laugh with my writing. It's very powerful. And if they can also see a little bigger, that's an added bonus. Not to mention opening their hearts a little more.
The hardest part of this book was the ending.
“When I started writing it eight years ago, I didn’t know the last chapter would be about my mother,” Zimmerman said. “The book ended up being a tribute to her and the realization that I am the man I am today because of her.”
Visit Zimmerman at zimmermanstan.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2024/05/27/detroiter-reminisces-about-writing-for-the-golden-girls-and-gilmore-girls-in-new-memoir/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sir Keir Starmer will need honest answers to convince voters to trust him | Political news
- Jokowi says university tuition hike could start in 2025
- Detroiter Recalls Writing for The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls in New Memoir – Macomb Daily
- Georgia's Glenn Schumann leads 2024 college football coordinators poised to emerge as head coaching candidates
- Collaboration between model Cameron Boyland and content king Derek Blanks
- Global stocks mostly higher after rebound on Wall St WFTV
- Identifying Canada's path to becoming a global agri-food innovation powerhouse | Business
- WHO announces the winners of the 5th Health for All Film Festival
- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Tonga archipelago
- Xi Jinping heads to Brazil for state visit on eve of G20 | CNN Blogs
- Closing arguments, verdict: Trump's silent trial enters home stretch | Donald Trump News
- US lawmakers visit Taiwan, pledge support for Chinese military exercises