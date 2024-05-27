'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed during attempted robbery – National





Actor Johnny WactorGeneral Hospital was shot and killed in Los Angeles early Saturday during a suspected carjacking. He was 37 years old. Wactor's agent confirmed the news of his death. The actor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC7 Los Angeles that her son was killed when he approached a group of three masked thieves trying to dismantle parts of his parked vehicle. Scarlett said her son was unaware of the theft and confronted the thieves, believing his car was being towed. The Los Angeles Police Department alleged the thieves attempted to steal a catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle, parked at Hope Street and Pico Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles. During the confrontation, one of the robbers shot Wactor, then fled the scene with the other two. Police responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m. local time. They have not yet provided a description of the suspects. Story continues below advertisement No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing. Wactor was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He appeared in nearly 200 episodes of General Hospitallike Brando Corbin. He remained a recurring character on the series from 2020 until 2022, when the character was written off. Wactor also appeared in NCIS, WestworldAnd Criminal minds,and had many other acting roles. THE General Hospital The social media page posted a tribute to Wactor on Sunday. The email you need to receive the biggest news of the day in Canada and around the world. “All General Hospital The family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactors,” the caption read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Story continues below advertisement Wactor's agent, David Shaul, told People magazine that Wactor was “not only a talented actor” but also “a true moral example to everyone who knew him.” “Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best,” praised Shaul. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts. Actress Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor's wife, Sacha Corbin, in General Hospitalsaid Wactor was “the absolute best.” “My heart is completely broken,” she wrote on Instagram. “He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I am a better person for having known him. Story continues below advertisement Theft of catalytic converters is common. The exhaust emission control device, made from various precious metals including platinum, palladium and cadmium, is usually stolen and resold for its valuable parts. Last year in British Columbia alone, the theft of catalytic converters accounted for more than $8 million in claims against the province's insurance company, ICBC. Some Canadian municipalities have encouraged drivers to have the last eight digits of their VIN engraved on their converter to better prevent and track theft.



