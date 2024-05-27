Bollywood Star Shahid Kapoor Buys Sea View Apartment For Massive Rs 60 Crore – Details





Shahid Kapoor's Rs 60 Crore Real Estate Deal (Image Source: Twitter, iStockphoto) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor bought a luxurious sea view apartment in Mumbai's posh locality of Worli for over Rs 60.41 crore, including stamp duty. The apartment, located on the 24th floor of the Three Sixty West project on Dr. Annie Besant Road, spans 6,176 square feet and represents Kapoor's second investment in this high-rise residential tower. According to the Economic Times report, the transaction, registered on May 24, was facilitated by real estate developer Chandak Realtors. Kapoor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore for the registration. This new purchase also includes exclusive access to three parking spaces within the tower. In 2018, Shahid and Mira Kapoor purchased a duplex on the 42nd and 43rd floors of the same tower for over Rs 58.57 crore. Three Sixty West, a mixed-use development, includes two towers: one housing the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other comprising luxury residences managed by the Ritz-Carlton. This project has been a hot spot for high-profile transactions involving prominent figures from the business, sports and entertainment industry. Just two days before Kapoor's latest acquisition was registered, Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of wealth and alternatives-focused asset firm 360 ONE, purchased two apartments in the same project for a total of Rs 170 crore. Earlier this month, Mavjibhai Patel, managing director and promoter group member of Kiran Gems, one of the world's largest natural diamond manufacturers, acquired an apartment in the tower for over Rs 97 crore. Demand for residential properties, especially in the middle-income, premium and luxury segments, has reached an all-time high in 2023 across India's eight largest cities. Mumbai, as the country's largest and most expensive real estate market, has been behind this surge. THE report added that the city has recorded record performance in property registration and revenue collection through stamp duty, driven largely by high-value transactions in its southern and central regions. The region has attracted many large transactions involving industrialists, senior executives, actors and sporting figures in recent years, contributing to its reputation as a premier real estate market.

