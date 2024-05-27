Hollywood man accused of sexual abuse of children and animals

Hollywood – Residents were stunned and disgusted on Sunday after learning of the crimes of which one of their neighbors is accused.

“I want it put away, quickly,” said one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Michael Eisner, 34, was arrested Thursday, according to court records. He faces several disturbing charges, including five charges related to sexual abuse of children and one charge related to sexual abuse of an animal.

“I knew him when he was maybe 10 or 12, so I knew him for a while, I never knew he would be one of these predators,” another neighbor said.

According to court documents, Eisner is accused of attempting to contact children online in a sexual manner.

What makes the accusations even more shocking to residents of this neighborhood is that Apollo Middle Schiol is within walking distance of Eisner's home.

“The school is right there and the kids are always walking around here and coming to and from school, so it's really sad to hear that,” said Claudio Silinis, who lives in the neighborhood.

In addition to the five charges involving children, Eisner is also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor for initiating, aiding and abetting sexual contact with an animal.

Eisner is being held on $70,000 bail at the Broward County Main Jail.