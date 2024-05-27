Action-packed Garfield movie bridges generation gap Daily Freeman





From left, Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), Garfield (Chris Pratt), Odie (Harvey Guilln), and Otto (Ving Rhames) as Garfield. (DNEG Animation/Sony Pictures Entertainment/TNS) Since 1978, cartoonist Jim Davis has explored the daily dramas of pet ownership through the daily struggles of beleaguered Jon Arbuckle, his enthusiastic dog Odie, and the titular tubby orange tabby, Garfield. If the comic strip (the most widely distributed in the world) is the weekly sitcom version of their story, then The Garfield Movie, the latest effort to bring Garfield to the big screen, is an oversized action-adventure film, filled with references and comparisons to Tom Cruise. These Cruise-inspired Easter eggs aren't necessarily laid for kids, but for the adults who accompanied them to the theater, like when the score references Mission: Impossible while an ox named Otto, voiced by Ving Rhames ( who plays cruise technician Luther in the action franchise), outlines the plan for a heist. Later, a triumphant climax featuring airborne food-delivery drones offers the chance to reprise a bit of the Top Gun theme as Garfield (Chris Pratt) brags about doing his own stunts, just like Tom Cruise. The sentence emphasizes a little too much that this is the great and exciting version of Garfield, and not a study of domestic life à la Jeanne Dielman. In fact, after a quick framing that shows us Garfield's heartbreaking story as a hungry stray kitten who meets Jon at an Italian restaurant, the film quickly cuts through a quick montage of our favorite Garfield tropes: He loves lasagna , hates Mondays, the torments. Jon and manipulates Odie. We know him, we love him. Garfield's unique characteristics have been printed on coffee mugs for years and, once that's settled, a high-stakes, highly contrived plot. Garfield and Odie are kidnapped by a pair of rogue puppies, Nolan (Bowen Yang) and Roland (Brett Goldstein), who work for a Persian cat named Jinx (Hannah Waddingham). She wants them to collaborate with Garfield's ungodly father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson) on a milk heist to get revenge for the time she spent in the pound after a scheme she and Vic set up . The heist plot allows action, adventure and suspense to come into play, along with the aforementioned Tom Cruise references, and nods to film noir and early silent films ( there are a lot of sequences taking place on trains). There's even a Rashomon-like flashback as we see Garfield's childhood abandonment from Vic's perspective, changing the way we understand how Garfield ended up alone in that alley that night- there. The heist may make up the bulk of the story, but it is simply a means by which an estranged father and son can escape the emotional prison of masculinity and express their feelings toward each other. 'other. The Garfield Movie, directed by Mark Dindal and written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, may have a depth of cinematic history that can delight movie-loving parents, but it's still about a children's film and features the same zany, harried energy one might expect from such a project. The aesthetic is closer to the comic book look than the CGI/live-action abomination of the two early Garfield films, which is in vogue with other animated films that adopt a illustrated style, although this is less so. edgier than some of the other examples (the Spider-Verse movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem). Bill Murray played the rusty, rotund feline in Garfield: The Movie (2004) and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006) in his trademark dry, laconic way, and Pratt does an excellent job handling the vocal duties. Harvey Guilln provides his voice for the Odies noises, and the rest of the cast (Nicholas Hoult as Jon, Cecily Strong as a Midwestern security guard named Marge) tour the world. Although the film is formulaic and somewhat boring and energetic, it is quite cute and irreverent, and manages to bridge the generation gap, providing a kid-friendly film that can entertain adults for the duration, proving that even after All these years, Garfields I still had it. THE GARFIELD MOVIE 2.5 stars (out of 4) MPA Ranking: PG (for action/danger and light themed elements) Operating time: 1:41 Where to watch: In theaters May 24 Tribune 2024 Content Agency, LLC







