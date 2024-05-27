General Hospital's Johnny Wactor shot and killed during catalytic converter theft

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot early Saturday when he came across three men trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the matter.

The killing occurred about 3:25 a.m. when the owner of a vehicle encountered three people near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street who were trying to steal the car's part, said Officer Jader Chaves, a prosecutor. word from the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was shot by one of the robbers before all three fled in a vehicle, Chaves said. The officer did not identify the victim but said he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A source confirmed to The Times on Sunday that the victim was Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. He also had roles on other shows, including Westworld, Criminal Minds and Station 19.

Wactor, who was working as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, was walking a co-worker to his car after his shift, Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, told the Times on Sunday. On the way, he noticed a group of men gathered around his car and he confronted them because he thought he was being towed.

That's when he was shot.

The thieves were looking for the Wactors' catalytic converter, police said. The exhaust emissions control device is typically found in the undercarriage of a vehicle and contains precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thieves can make hundreds of dollars by selling them to auto parts suppliers or scrapyards, where they can melt them down and extract the precious metals.

My mother is tough as nails, but she's broken down to the bone, said Grant Wactor, Johnny's younger brother. We gotta get him back to Charleston [S.C.]. It's just a shame. It seems that this is not the right place, nor the right time.

Wactor, 37, left General Hospital in 2022 when his popular character was written from the series. At the time, he told Soap Opera Digest he liked the show's large and loyal fan base.

It was all new to me and it was a blessing, he said. It was fun to go to work and then be excited to see people react to the storylines you were in. The fact that they actually cared was really cool.

Grant Wactor said his brother was attracted to acting from a young age. Growing up in Summerville, South Carolina, Johnny participated in every play he could at his elementary and high schools. Shortly after graduating from the College of Charleston in 2009, he packed up his Honda Civic and drove cross-country to Los Angeles to begin his acting career.

I can't stress what a hard worker he was, Grant Wactor said. He would turn over the Scrabble board at home because he was very competitive. But he was also one of the most charismatic people I knew. Because when he spoke or listened, you could tell it was authentic.

Johnny Wactor was recently exploring screenwriting opportunities while temporarily working as a bartender.

He lived life his way, Grant Wactor said. He did exactly what he wanted, even until his last day. This is who he was day in and day out. He took the step.

Former colleagues took to social media to mourn Wactors' death on Sunday.

Johnny Wactor was a very beautiful soul, said former General Hospital actor Parry Shen. on. We were all deprived of many years with him.

Jon Lindstrom, longtime cast member of the ABC soap opera, job: I literally have a stomach ache at this news. He considered Wactor to be one of those rare young men in this industry who was kind, unassuming and humble.

General Hospital released a statement saying the soap's family was heartbroken to learn of Johnny Wactors' untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

His co-star and show love Sofia Mattsson added: So genuine. So thoughtful. Incredibly hardworking and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I am a better person for having known him.

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in California during the COVID-19 pandemic, which some have attributed to an increase in economic distress. This trend has given rise to new state laws prohibiting recyclers from purchasing the part from anyone other than the legal owner or a licensed dealer and increasing penalties for buyers who fail to certify that a catalytic converter is safe. was not stolen.

Times staff writer Alex Wigglesworth contributed to this report.