“Furiosa,” low Memorial Day box office puts pressure on Hollywood





Memorial Day weekend is usually a big time for moviegoers and Hollywood, but this year's numbers show otherwise. Warner Bros. “Angry” edged out Sony's “The Garfield Movie” with just $32 million domestically to take the top spot for the four-day weekend, according to Comscore estimates. The final results will be published this week. Now the pressure is on for Hollywood to deliver on the rest of the summer movie season. “Furiosa” was the lowest-grossing No. 1 movie at the Memorial Day box office since 1995’s “Casper,” leaving out 2020, when Covid closed theaters and halted production. (Leaving aside 2020 and 2021, it was also the worst Memorial Day weekend for Hollywood since 1995.) Last year, DisneyThe live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” opened to $118 million domestically over the holidays. And the year before, Paramount's “Top Gun: Maverick” launched with $160 million over Memorial Day weekend, reaching a total domestic gross of more than $700 million. This year, however, the holiday setting posed several challenges, Comscore senior analyst Paul Dergarabedian told NBC News on Monday. “This is indeed a historically slow Memorial Day weekend for movie theaters,” Dergarabedian said. “But this result is the result of many factors, including a disruption in the release dates of many films in a row. strikes in Hollywood”, as well as “the absence of a blockbuster in the first quarter.” He also noted that no film so far this year has opened with a $100 million weekend, which had become common in the era of comic book blockbusters. Last year's strikes, which halted production for several months, caused studios to delay some blockbuster films. For example, PrimordialThe eighth “Mission: Impossible” film was originally scheduled for release next June, but will now hit theaters next year. Disney's “Lion King” prequel “Mufasa” will now be released in December instead of summer as originally planned. The film industry is expected to return to a more normal schedule next year. This Memorial Day weekend also didn't have a Marvel movie paving the way for other films to do big business. For more than a decade, effects-laden comic book movies have typically kicked off the unofficial summer movie season with big spring releases. Last year, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” grossed $118 million domestically during its opening weekend in early May. This year, however, Universals The Fall Guy and Paramounts IF started things off on a disappointing note. Each has grossed less than $100 million domestically since their release. Experts say this summer could see total ticket sales barely crossing the $3 billion mark compared to last summer's $4.1 billion domestic haul, driven largely by Barbie and “Oppenheimer,” nicknamed “Barbenheimer” by fans. These films opened on the same weekend in July and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars each. This summer, however, offers some potential successes. “Despicable Me 4” (July 5), from Universal, which shares a parent company with NBC; Universal and Warner Bros. Twisters (July 19); and Disneys Inside Out 2 (June 14) and Deadpool and Wolverine (July 26) are all expected to attract large audiences. These releases, Dergarabedian said, “will allow the industry to reset and move the industry forward in a positive direction.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/media/furiosa-weak-memorial-day-box-office-put-heat-hollywood-rcna154178 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos