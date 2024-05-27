Entertainment
SWAN travels the world for Kresgepalooza
Students performed original songs and covers from around the world Friday night at the Songwriters Association during Northwestern's third annual Kresgepalooza at Kresge Hall.
Inspired by NPR's “Tiny Desk” concert series, the annual music festival features NU musicians and songwriters. This year's theme was “World Tour 2024” and the venue included five rooms, each themed to a different city: Athens, Tokyo, Mexico City, Sydney and Marrakech.
In each room there was a backdrop of the city as well as city-related themed decorations, such as a mini cardboard Parthenon in the Athens room and papel picado banners in the Mexico room.
Bienen and Anna Castagnaro, communications manager and co-president of SWAN, said they were pleased with Friday's turnout.
“Every venue I go to has a wonderful, attentive audience,” Castagnaro said. “I think everyone is doing great and it seems like everyone here is having a good time.”
Castagnaro said planning for Kresgepalooza began during the winter quarter as SWAN members prepared for the theme, sets, lighting, technical equipment rental and performers.
Weinberg senior Leslye Molina, who performed at the Tokyo venue, said Kresgepalooza was well planned because the performers received information weeks in advance.
“Playing was a little nerve-wracking, but I think it went well,” Molina said. “It was a great opportunity for me to express my creative side.”
Molina played covers of songs throughout his 30-minute set, including “It's Time” by Imagine Dragons and “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars.
Weinberg senior Jane Mavis performed both covers and original songs in the Athens venue. She said she found her second performance with SWAN very “heartwarming”.
“Everyone at SWAN has been very supportive,” Mavis said. “Even (with) photo shoots, people try to make you look good because they want you to succeed.”
When the idea for Kresgepalooza came to SWAN founder Eddie Ko (Communication '23), there was no precedent for an event like this at NU, he said.
After the first Kresgepalooza in 2022, Ko said he was just thrilled that SWAN was able to pull off the festival.
“We had no idea, no proof that this would work,” Ko said. “We were beyond proud that we were able to pull this off. »
In Kresgepalooza's second year, Ko said he and other SWAN leaders took what they learned from the first year and improved and expanded it. He said he focused on creating infrastructure and stability within SWAN to ensure Kresgepalooza would not stop after he graduated.
Ko returned to NU for this year's festival and said he was proud to see the progress SWAN has made in its third year and that the new members are “carrying on that legacy.” He said he was excited to see where SWAN progressed in the future.
“We work hard, (and we) go at it with the entrepreneurial spirit of SWAN to constantly question, iterate and try new things,” Ko said. “It was really present here.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Related stories:
—Grammy and Oscar-nominated producer Stephan Moccio inspires NU students at songwriters event
—Q&A: Chealen Berry explores nostalgia, romance and heartbreak in her compositions
—Kresgepalooza 2023: songwriters organize a harmonious party in Kresge
