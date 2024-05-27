





Deepika Padukone told Deadline that she doesn't think India has changed much in the way films are made or the stories told. She believes India has always had interesting stories. However, she believes that the world, especially the West, is now more open to Eastern and Indian cinema, realizing that cinema is not limited to American films.

Deepika highlighted how 'RRR' and the success of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' helped shrink the world of Indian cinema. She explained that now it's more about telling compelling stories that resonate with global audiences, regardless of their origin. According to her, whether filming in Sweden, Bosnia or India, the focus remains on providing compelling stories that resonate with audiences around the world.

For Deepika Padukone, entering Hollywood turned out to be a very different experience from Bollywood. Recalling his Hollywood debut in 2017's "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" alongside Diesel wine , Deepika pointed out that Hollywood works differently. She recalled her early days in the industry, noting that unlike Bollywood where she was cast by Farah Khan in "Om Shanti Om" without audition, Hollywood asked her to audition for roles. Deepika pointed out that ten years ago, when she started her journey to the West, auditioning was a completely new process for her, as she had not undergone any formal acting training. Instead, her acting skills were honed through hands-on experience in the field.

