Originally from Summerville, actor Johnny Wactor is fatally shot in Los Angeles | News





His agent, David Shaul, said the actor was a true moral example to all who knew him. Through the ups and downs of a difficult profession, he always kept his head held high and continued to strive to give his best, Shaul said in a statement. “After more than a decade together, he will forever leave a hole in our hearts. Actor Parry Shen, who worked with Wactor on “General Hospital,” posted onthat he was “a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented.” “General Hospital” veteran Jon Lindstrom said on X that he was “literally sick to his stomach at this news”. “Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unpretentious, humble and always thinking of others,” he said. “A talented young man who just wanted to share that talent with the world.” Sofia Mattsson, another of Wactor's co-stars on “General Hospital,” wrote on Instagram that Wactor was known for making everyone around him feel “seen, heard and loved.” She said she became a better person knowing him. “We will miss you so much Johnny,” Mattson wrote. “I'm sure you're already busy taking care of everyone up there.” Danielle Jacapraro, who runs a fan page for Wactor on Instagramsaid the news of his death was devastating. Jacapraro, a Massachusetts native, said she created the page after her character was written off General Hospital because she wanted “a place where people could share and show their love for him.” Jacapraro met Wactor at a fan event and interviewed him on the fan page in November 2022. She said she found him generous with his time, kindness and attention. Johnny Wactor is survived by his mother Scarlett and his brothers Lance and Grant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.postandcourier.com/news/johnny-wactor-summerville-college-charleston-killed-shooting-general-hospital/article_d56b8b38-1c1b-11ef-9366-c3d491b08bdb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos