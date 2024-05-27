Hollywood stars: From Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet: Top 10 emerging Hollywood stars. Know them in detail





Here is a list of the 10 best Hollywood actors Even as the nature of the entertainment industry is changing with the debut of various OTT platforms and consumer demand for different stories is increasing, Hollywood is also evolving. The new stars who have emerged in recent times have broken away from the traditional approach of not only starring in films, but also juggling TV shows, films and other entertainment models. Austin ButlerHe is an emerging talent. Since his Oscar nomination for Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, Jeff Nichols has cast him in The Bikeriders which is due out June 24 and Darren Aronofsky has cast him in his upcoming film Caught Stealing. Film critics said he had the screen presence and personality to excel in Hollywood. Timothée Chalamet

Very few actors can boast two live-action films that did exceptionally well at the box office. His performance in “Wonka” grossed $632.3 million and “Dune: Part 2” topped $700 million. Working with the director since his teenage years, his story is similar to that of Leonardo Di Caprio. Jacob Elordi

The actor who rose to fame in Netflix's Kissing Booth is currently making his Cannes debut with Oh, Canada. His commanding personality and screen presence added to the magic. He is known to be very demanding in his roles. Paul Mescal

The real testing of the actors will begin in November with the release of Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel. He made his debut in 2020 in Normal People. It is expected that with the release of Gladiator-2, the audience will accept it more favorably. It is currently unknown in many circles but continues to be all the rage with producers. Jenna Ortega

She is popular among Generation Z. She became a star after the Netflix release made on Wednesday. His upcoming films include Klara and the Sun as well as Death of a Unicorn. Glen Powell

He has evolved as an actor, screenwriter and producer over the years. After starring in a series of small roles, the actor excelled in the lead role in Set it Up and Top Gun: Maverick. He is currently co-creating a television series that will be a comedy about college football. Florence Pugh

She became known for her role in Lady Macbeth. She received Academy Award nominations for Little Women and Midsommar. Her powerful performances made her sought after by every producer in Hollywood. Sydney Sweeney

At the age of 26, she has more than 50 professional successes. After Euphoria and The White Lotus, she became a star. She launched her own production company. Anya Taylor Joy

She made a name for herself on Netflix's The Queen Gambit. His upcoming films include The Gorge and Sacrifice. Zendaya

If there are any questions about who can bring audiences to the movies, the answer is Zendaya. She has become a star actress in recent times. Apart from films, she also has various sponsorship deals. FAQ: 1. Which actress starred in “Spiderman: Homecoming”?

“Spiderman: Homecoming” launched Zendaya into superstardom. 2. Who starred in the movie Anybody but you?

Sydney Sweeney starred in this film. She was appreciated for her role in this film by various film critics.

