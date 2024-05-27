Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photo Throwbacks – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Getty Images Everyone, even celebrities, loves celebrating Memorial Day weekend. From relaxing at the beach to traveling, reality TV stars, actors, athletes and more have shared their best celebrations over the years for the long weekend that kicks off the 'summer. Scroll down to see the returns of your favorite celebrities and how they spent recent Memorial Day weekends over the years. Kim Kardashian2008 Kim attended the White Party to celebrate the long holiday weekend in May 2008. Bella Hadid 2020 Bella knew exactly how to kick off the good weather in the sun! She has shared photos of herself in bikinis and outdoors. Tarek El Moussa 2021 Tarek and his wife, Heather Raerang in the long weekend together, noting that it was already summer. It feels like summer, he captioned one Instagram post at the time. Happy to say we will be spending this weekend relaxing and boating. What is everyone doing for MDW!? Martha Stewart 2022 Martha celebrated the day by sharing Instagram snapshots from his trip to Maine. Somesville, Maine. a beautiful American city with a patriotic vibe!! she captioned a post of her standing on a bridge behind a large American flag. Stopped at the flag-festooned bridge for this photo in commemoration and celebration of Memorial Day 2022, our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thanks to those who sacrificed their lives for us and our country. Jamie Lee Curtis 2022 Jamie Lee's tribute to the armed forces nodded to the meaning of the holiday. Being a member of the armed forces and dedicating your life to protecting your country is how this country came to be. The courage, sacrifice and selflessness that soldiers demonstrate, whatever their branch, whatever their job, whatever the circumstances, we are only here because of their courage. All of my fathers and several members of my family served in the armed forces and we honor them here today. Nicky Hilton 2022 Nicky sounded decent this weekend, as she revealed in her Instagram carousel message. From her photos, it appears that she enjoyed a barbecue with her loved ones and took advantage of the time outside to enjoy the summer weather.

