Exclusive Look at Sofia Carson's Old Hollywood Glam at Cannes 2024





The 77th Cannes Film Festival ended in style and Sofia Carson led the haute couture show. The 31-year-old singer-actress has attended the prestigious event before, but last weekend she attended the closing ceremony for the first time on May 25 as an ambassador for L'Oral Paris. Carson, who exclusively told PEOPLE it was an “honor” to walk the carpet in partnership with the beauty brand, turned heads with an ultra-stylish look with an empowering message behind it. Read ahead for all the details.

Major Glam Sofia Carson is preparing for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Nicolas Gérardin

Sofia Carson wanted to bring old Hollywood glamor back to Cannes. As for her makeup, she envisioned a neutral look that would complement the color of her dress (more details on that to come). Makeup artist Allan Avendao “so beautifully” brought Carson's vision to life with a rich smoky eye, wispy lashes and a nude lip, she says. For the hair, Carson wanted to embody the timeless Grace Kelly in her version of the actress's knotted bun. The Cannes MVPs (Beauty) L'Oral Paris products used on Sofia Carson.

Nicolas Gérardin

Close-up on the hero products from L'oral Paris that Avendao and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez used on Carson, including: Panoramic Mascara, Color Riche Satin Lipstick in the mauve pink shade “Worth It” and the Elnett Satin extra strong hold hairspray to keep Carson's bun looking sleek and chic on the carpet. “Hair and makeup are an indispensable part of storytelling. They complete the story,” Carson told PEOPLE. Dressed to impress Sofia Carson's Elie Saab dress.

Nicolas Gérardin

“I wholeheartedly believe that fashion is a form of art and storytelling,” says Carson, who chose a very dramatic emerald Elie Saab Spring 2024 haute couture dress with a train to pay homage to “feminine strength” and “to the women who defined timelessness”. Hollywood Glamour,” like Audrey Hepburn, whom Carson dressed in vintage Valentino at the L’oral Paris Lights On Women’s Worth event on May 24. A timeless jewel Chopard jewelry.

Nicolas Gérardin

Cannes calls for elegant jewelry, and so does Carson's look. “The dress felt like an invitation to royal jewelry,” which, in this case, included a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace, bold tiered earrings, and a ring that Carson said “really took my breath away the breath”. Celebration Photos Sofia Carson in glamor before the Cannes closing ceremony.

Nicolas Gérardin

Before a big red carpet event, Carson likes to ground herself in calm amid the “exciting chaos” by being present in the moment. But to celebrate her appearance at the Cannes closing ceremony, she took time to rejoice with a glass of champagne with her mother and also took some radiant behind-the-scenes photos. From the Riviera to the Red Carpet Sofia Carson poses in her Cannes look.

Nicolas Gérardin

After the glamour, Carson took a moment to appreciate the stunning view and let all the excitement sink in. “There is truly nothing like the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. It is the true Mecca of art, cinema and fashion that is unlike anything else in the world,” enthuses -she. The fashion finale Sofia Carson walks the Cannes red carpet for the first time as an ambassador for L'Oral Paris.

Nicolas Gérardin

And There you go ! Carson looked poised and sophisticated as she smiled for the cameras. But more importantly, she let her authenticity shine. “My approach with this rug as with all others is the same: a promise to stay true to myself. That's when I feel truly beautiful,” she says. Next, fans will get to see Carson in the new Netflix movie, Continue (also featuring Jason Bateman) and on stage in Florence, Italy with Andrea Bocelli as she celebrates 30 years of music.

