Deepika Padukone says she never had to audition in Bollywood: Everything I learned was on the job | Bollywood News





Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recentlyopened on the rise of Indian cinema on the international scene.WithAll We Imagine as Light wins the Grand Prix at Cannes,By Deepikathe statement has become relevant.Talkabout the new attention to Indian cinema, Deepika said it had less to do withthe way we dofilms and much more linked to the opening of the West to our type of cinema. “I don't do itthinkWe haveradically changed anything in IndiaThe way in whichwe work or the kind of storiesthatwe say.IthinkWe haveI always had interesting stories to tellbut ITO DOthinkthat what has changed is that the world has opened up to the idea of ​​the Orient and India in particularAndI thinkIt isthe change realizing that there is a world outside of America,»she told Deadline. Deepika highlighted how RRR and the success of the film's song 'Naatu Naatu', which went on to win an Oscar, made the world a smaller place for Indian cinema.. I think the world has become smaller and the world has become closerAnd it’s really about telling great stories. Whether it's working in Sweden or Bosnia, it's about telling interesting stories that resonate with audiences. worldwide,” she says. However, getting into Hollywood seems like aentiredifferent ball gameaccording to to Deepika Padukone. She thought it looked like Bollywood. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 with Vin Diesel. Memories about her move to the West, Deepika said that it was a new experience as she had never auditioned for a role before and she became an overnight sensation when Farah Khan castingshe at Om Shanti Om without doing anythingkind oftest. “About ten years ago, when I started my journey to the West by auditioning, it was a really new process.In my opinionbecause I never had to audition. II wasn't a trained actor and I never went to a fancy acting school.that I havelearned was at work. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

