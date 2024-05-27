Johnny Wactor: The actor is shot dead in Los Angeles after trying to steal a part from his car





Image source, Getty Images Author, in writing

Role, BBC News World

7 hours American actor Johnny Wactor was shot dead in Los Angeles by a thief who tried to steal a part from his car. Wactor, 37, born in South Carolina, was fatally shot after surprising three men early Saturday morning. They were trying to steal the catalytic converter from their vehicle when he was parked, according to Los Angeles police. The man who starred in the iconic US series “General Hospital” was taken to hospital shortly after the incident and was pronounced dead. “He came to see what was happening.” His agent, David Shaul, said Variety that Wactor was an “exceptional human being.” “I literally he will give you the shirt he woreI described. And he added that “after more than a decade of collaboration, he will forever leave a void in our hearts.” Image source, Getty Images Legend, Johnny Wactor and Maurice Benard in a scene from General Hospital. Johnny Wactor was walking down the street with a co-worker early Saturday morning, around 3 a.m., after finishing his workday as a bartender at a downtown location, said the victim's brother, Grant Wactor. Los Angeles Times. As he approached his vehicle, he discovered a group of three men tampering with it. Believing that he was being towed and not suspecting the danger, approached the subjects to ask them what was happeningand one of them responded by shooting him. The actor's mother, Scarlett, said the suspect fled with the two other men and called her son's killing a “senseless” event. The thieves were apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle. Catalytic converters, usually located under vehicles, are valuable targets for thieves because they can be sold for high prices to auto parts dealers or mined for the precious metals they contain, such as rhodium, palladium and platinum. Thefts of these parts have increased since the pandemic in California, according to local media. The incident happened at the corner of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles. For now no arrests have been reported to the suspects. “Siberia” and “Criminal Minds” Image source, Getty Images Legend, Johnny Wactor in “Siberia” in 2013. The producers of “General Hospital” issued a joint tribute in which they defined Wactor as “truly unique” and assured that “it was a pleasure to work with him every day.” “I greatly admire the man he was and I am a better person for having known him,” said co-star Sofia Mattsson. His brother Grant described Johnny Wactor as an actor who since he was a child, he showed a marked vocation for interpretation. After appearing in plays while growing up in Summerville, South Carolina, Wactor graduated from the College of Charleston in 2009, then moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of his dream career. After about two years on General Hospital, in 2022, he said goodbye to the series when his character, Brando Corbin, was eliminated. In addition to his two-year role in this production, Wactor also starred in the series “Siberia” on NBC in 2013 and appeared in two episodes of Western world HBO, in addition to playing roles in “Criminal Minds” and Station 19. Most recently, he worked as a waiter in Los Angeles while exploring opportunities in the screenwriting field. And don't forget that you can receive notifications in our app. Download the latest version and activate them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/crggjky1e14o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos