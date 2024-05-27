Silicon Valley geeks could destroy Hollywood





But then, imagine what we could be missing. Movies are full of sympathetic villains, who force us to empathize and examine our moral judgments. They take us to worlds and situations we cannot imagine. Social media, on the other hand, specializes in what documentarian Adam Curtis calls feeding the rat on itself. Generative AI films will do this too, creating the ultimate self-absorption experience. This is all quite ironic, since the so-called pioneers of AI cloak themselves in cinematic mythology. They love the term Foundation Models, borrowed from science fiction. They judge what they do Frontier AI, evoking John Wayne. Their cultural palette is as shallow as their emotional depth, it seems. So movies and big AAA computer games are the career. AI companies view models not as a tool for these creators, but as a complete replacement. And so, the critics will ask. Much of what we see on TV and in movies is formulaic anyway. But if you doubt the power of the moving image, think of Paula Vennels reaching for a tissue last week and ask yourself whether this judgment could have happened without the drama of ITV, Mr Bates and The Post Office. The tragedy did not break history but it had a galvanizing impact on public opinion and on Westminster. Films and games also bring in a lot of money for UK plc. From the first Star Wars to last year's Barbie, including TV series: 4.2 billion was spent on British studios last year, most of it by Hollywood. Young skilled British artisans benefit, as do the industries that provide these skills: they are good jobs too. Yet the government wants us to be known first and foremost for our AI, making Britain a safer place for Sam, not Scarlett. It doesn't have to be a zero-sum game: we can have both. Perhaps the real appeal of replacing Hollywood for savvy executives like Altman is a fantasy: making movies in which Sam gets the girl every time, and it's always Scarlett. But what a dark prospect awaits us all.

