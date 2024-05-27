Entertainment
A gripping Vietnam War drama that Hollywood would never make
Four months before the fall of Saigon in the spring of 1975, an undercover communist mole was infiltrated within the secret police of South Vietnam. This is the Captain, titular sympathizer of the ambitious new limited series from HBO and A24.
Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyens by Park Chan-wook (Old boy, Decision to leave) and Canadian filmmaker Don McKellar, The sympathizer is both striking and sprawling as it defiantly presents an alternative interpretation of the Vietnam War (or the American War, as it is known in Vietnam) to the one that Hollywood has offered thus far.
Half-Vietnamese, half-French and educated in America, the captain (Hoa Xuande) describes himself as a synthesis of incompatibilities, telling his story through flashbacks in the form of confessions written in the Vietnamese re-education camp in which he is now incarcerated.
From his days as a two-faced man during the war, acting as the right-hand man of the fearsome Southern general (Toan Le) while leading missions for the Viet Cong, he is then ordered to America to continue as a double agent on a path that takes him through refugee camps, academia, Hollywood and the establishment of the Vietnamese immigrant community in Los Angeles.
From the start, The sympathizer It is clear that the captain is an unreliable narrator. His story stops and rewinds frequently; he sometimes describes events in which he was not present. Plunging us into his point of view allows for a strong dose of absurdity that the masterful Park (who directs the first three episodes) delights in.
The series overflows with stylistic flair but is never overwhelmed by it. Parks flourishes, the rotating hubcaps transform into portholes of the last desperate plane leaving Saigon or an interrogation carried out under the spotlights of a cinema projector ensures The sympathizer vibrates with life.
The horrors of war are offset by a generosity of comic relief, finding humor in the captain's arrogant posturing even as his paranoia becomes increasingly dangerous.
Meanwhile, cartoonish Robert Downey Jr plays five roles over the course of seven episodes, including a CIA boss, a college professor with an Oriental fetish, and a narcissistic director. Too often, the experiences of non-white people are homogenized, but here it is the white man who always has the same face.
No matter what wig Downey Jr wears, he remains the embodiment of American imperialism: seductive, hypocritical, manipulative, grandiloquent, exploitative. It's an entertaining (if sometimes distracting) choice that sometimes lands with too heavy a hand, making a dinner scene featuring all of its characters simultaneously seem gimmicky.
By definition, the Captain is somewhat of a blank canvas for people to believe he is with them without ever committing to the point of no return. Xuande plays this neutrality well, but the unsatisfactory result is that we never get to grips with the captain in his own right.
His true self only slips through the mask, notably in his loyalty to his blood brothers Bon and Man, themselves occupying opposing political camps, in his relationship with Mrs. Mori, an older Japanese-American woman (a brilliant Sandra Oh) and in her quivering life. guilt for the deaths in which he was complicit.
Like its leader, The sympathizer adopts multiple identities: spy thriller, noirish melodrama, war satire, meta-commentary, epic immigrant tale. By overlapping them in a playful and elegant way, he reflects the divide of Vietnam and its people.
It's a demanding watch, but its storytelling and visual boldness are a testament to how exciting television can be when risks are taken and the audience is trusted to keep up.
The Sympathizer is on Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase tonight at 9pm. All episodes are broadcast on Now.
