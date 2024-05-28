Entertainment
The child actor from “Leave Her to Heaven” was 92 years old
When Bernard Hill died recently, I wrote about the unique feeling that accompanies the real-life death of an actor when that actor was particularly associated with a dramatic on-screen death scene. This feeling is only amplified when it has been a very long time since the actor performed the disappearance in question. An example of this is Juanita Moore, whose character's funeral in 1959's “Imitation of Life” is the grandest in any film, only dying in real life in 2013.
One of the most extreme cases has just occurred, a death that also represents the severing of another critical link to old Hollywood. Darryl Hickman died last Wednesday, May 22, at the age of 92. He was a child actor in John Ford's “The Prisoner of Zenda” and “The Grapes of Wrath” who, coming out of his teens, decided he wanted to become a monk. He entered a Passionist monastery in 1951, but returned to Hollywood a few weeks later. He would continue acting in the years to come, meeting his first wife Pamela Lincoln while starring together in William Castle's iconic horror film, “The Tingler.” Later in life, he became an executive at CBS and even did a bit of work on Sidney Lumet's “Network.”
Hickman's last credit was in 1986, but he continued to give interviews over the years, including at the 2016 TCM Classic Film Festival, where he said on the red carpet that his favorite film he had starred in was in made “The Grapes of Wrath”. where he played Henry Fonda's little brother. He said Behind the lens online that Fonda wrote in his autograph book: “To Darryl, I am proud to be your big brother, Hank Fonda” – I kept it my whole life.
The fact is, even as a kid, Hickman (whose younger brother Dwayne Hickman would star in the TV series “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) had stature. One of his most moving portraits is of a child with learning disabilities in 1943. “The Human Comedy”, which desperately wants to learn to read but cannot do so — his character, Lionel, takes another child with him to the town library just to look at the books and marvel at their many sizes and colors, even though he can't actually read them.
Fans of Noir, however, will particularly remember Hickman in John M. Stahl's extraordinary Technicolor noir. “Leave her to paradise” (1945). In this slow-simmering domestic thriller, Hickman, just 13 at the time, delivered one of the most memorable death scenes in all of cinema. A beautiful but troubled young woman (Gene Tierney) has just married her character's older brother Danny (Cornel Wilde).
Tierney's character wants her new husband all to herself and is willing to commit murder to make that happen. So she takes Danny swimming in a lake – he's had trouble walking since contracting polio, so swimming is his favorite form of exercise. Tierney's character sits in a rowboat while urging Danny to keep swimming. just a little bit more. Eventually, exhaustion overcomes him and he sinks beneath the surface. It's the calmest murder scene imaginable: Tierney, looking out at the water where he's just been, takes off his sunglasses but doesn't move a single muscle. She lets him drown.
If you see this scene once, you will never forget it. It couldn't be a more beautiful day on the lake (California's Bass Lake, all evergreen trees and clean air), the sun is shining, the water surface is like glass. Everything is peaceful, calm and picturesque. And the darkest murder is underway.
The magical thing is that this poor murdered child would actually live another 79 years, until last week. He lived a long and rich life until his death in Montecito, California on May 22, wrote books on theater and he even took up painting in his later years.
But it's the power of movies, of those images that lie 24 frames per second, that most fans of film noir will always associate Darryl Hickman with his on-screen drowning in 1945. Thank goodness it wasn't real . And thank goodness we still have “Leave Her to Heaven” and the other films where Hickman left such an indelible mark, that we can always look back on forever.
