Memorial Day and Cultivate Your Daily Rhythm of Remembrance

This article draws on the annual rhythm of Memorial Day to consider the importance of cultivating a daily rhythm of remembrance in honor of those who sacrificed so much for your life.

Memorial Day and the annual rhythm of American national life

Memorial Day is part of my country’s liturgy. It is a key aspect of the annual rhythm of American national life. The intent is to remember and honor members of the United States military who have died while serving in the armed forces. Other nations and people around the world have set aside memorial days to remember those who died while serving and defending their country and community.

Memorial images and keepsakes as reminders of gratitude

These are not simply days of remembrance when we remember those who have had an indelible impact on our lives. Many people place memorial photos and mementos of deceased family members, friends, mentors and inspirational figures in strategic locations to remind them of their legacy. My loved ones are grateful when others remember their lost loved ones with words of affection and respect. Such memories fill their hearts with gratitude and protect against forgetting.

Remembering those who are alive

It is important that we also remember those who are alive and not forget them. They may be living in long-term care facilities, in prison, held hostage or missing. My adult son Christopher has been in a long-term care facility for three years now. We visit him daily and do everything we can to help him on his journey toward significant recovery from his traumatic brain injury. I am so grateful to everyone who reaches out to us and tells us they are praying for Christopher and remembering him fondly. Sometimes someone joins us to visit our son. It’s also deeply touching. He is not forgotten.

The fear of being forgotten and abandoned

It saddens me to often hear from residents who receive no visitors, even when their family lives nearby. In my opinion, one of the scariest things in life is being forgotten and abandoned. A friend of mine who worked at a homeless shelter told me that what homeless people fear most is dying alone. It's also very scary to live alone.

I don't want Christopher to be forgotten. In all honesty, one of the things I fear deep down is that one day my son will be forgotten. I write to remember him and to bring attention to his life, and to those of his wife and young daughter in need. How I wish I had the time and energy to write on behalf of all those who live in apparent isolation so that others do not forget them. They are all very precious people, just like each of you.

Fear of forgetting God's faithfulness

I also worry that I don't remember God's faithfulness over the past three years. It’s hard to imagine we’ve gotten this far on this journey with TBI. I am baffled that I am not spiritually dead or missing in battle. Others are also surprised. The challenges of caring for my son and family as well as upheaval in other areas of life are constant. But God’s faithfulness is also constant. Here I recall one of my late mother's favorite hymns, Great is your faithfulness. Sometimes I sing it to Christopher. My mother's faith is not dead. She neither. She lives in the presence of the Lord, and her faith now realized in the presence of the Lord inspires me.

This weekend someone asked me how I could keep going and not die spiritually. In response, I said I couldn't take credit for my endurance. Although my wife and I are tenacious and resilient, we are also aware that we are not alone. The Lord is with us, like countless others. Others remember Christopher and our family in prayer. They provide words of encouragement. They join us with hope and to defend Christopher's life in various ways. The example of my mother and father’s resilient and abiding faith also keeps me going. Their presence and their testimony help us to continue.

The importance of cultivating a daily rhythm of remembrance

It is vitally important that I remember and give thanks for the remembrance of others. I cultivate a daily rhythm of remembrance in my life.

It is important that each of us cultivate a daily rhythm of remembering those who have done so much for us. A rhythm of remembrance will include those who sacrificed so much for us. Here I remember those who offered sacrifices of prayer, finances, and service to care for my son's family. I remember my late parents whose life of tenacious, undying, sacrificial love for me energizes me daily as I care for Christopher. Through it all, I remember the Lord, who encouraged his first disciples to remember him and what he did for them. At the Last Supper he initiated the Lord's Supper, which was to be a regular rhythm of remembrance of the sacrifice of his life on their behalf: Do this in remembrance of me.

God told the Israelites to remember what He had done for them in bringing them out of Egypt and into the Promised Land. The Passover celebrations, on which the Lord's Supper is based, are annual rhythms of commemoration. When we fail to remember, we lose hope and die.

How easy it is to forget, how important it is to remember

It's easy to forget. Our attention span is so short. It's not always easy to remember what others have done for us in a culture that advocates What Have You Done for Me Lately? So, I set up a daily memorization rhythm. This will include giving thanks to the Lord and others during my devotions. I want this rhythm of remembrance to be second nature. That way, when I'm depressed, exhausted, and tempted to despair, I'll remember it. Rather than despair, I want to quickly remind myself: the same Lord who has led us this far on the journey with TBI will not abandon my family and me. God has not forgotten or abandoned us. Neither do the others. Why should I lose hope now? The Lord is near.

And you? What could you do to cultivate a daily rhythm of remembering those who have blessed you? Maybe you'll post their photos in places to remind you of their undying love for you. Perhaps you will write about them and share these stories with others. Perhaps you will spend time praying and meditating on God's mercy in your life.

It's very easy to forget, but it's very important to remember. There is something incredibly invigorating about grateful people. Their daily rhythm of remembering others and their spirit of gratitude carries them with the hope of meeting new challenges along the way.