General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor Reportedly Killed in Los Angeles Shooting





Johnny Wactor, an actor best known for his role on General Hospital, was shot and killed Saturday, according to reports, in the middle of what his family described as an attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Los Angeles. The fatal shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday, when Mr. Wactor approached three men in downtown Los Angeles, The Associated Press » reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department. Her mother, Scarlett Wactor, told local news channel ABC7 that Mr. Wactor left the rooftop bar where he worked late in the evening and was walking with a colleague to his vehicle when he interrupted someone who was stealing the vehicle's catalytic converter. Wactor said her son initially thought his car was being towed, and when he approached the person to ask, the person looked up, he was wearing a mask and opened fire.

Three men fled the scene in a vehicle and Mr. Wactor was taken to a hospital, where he died, the AP reported. No arrests have been made. Representatives for the police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Mr. Wactor had played Brando Corbin in more than 160 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital, according to its IMDB page. He also appeared in episodes of Westworld, The OA and Station 19. In a statement on social mediaa General Hospital page said the show's cast and crew were heartbroken to learn of Johnny Wactors' untimely passing. Many of Mr. Wactors' co-stars from the show have posted tributes on social media, including Kirsten Storms, who played the character Maxie Jones. Ms. Storms wrote in a Instagram postI just can't believe his life was stolen from him like this.

The number of catalytic converter thefts, or cats for short, has increased in recent years. These critical emissions control devices are valuable because they contain rare metals, such as palladium and rhodium, which can be mined and resold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/27/us/johnny-wactor-killed-la-car-theft.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

