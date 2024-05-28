Brother of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Speaks Out About His Murder

General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor was killed early Saturday morning when he came across armed car thieves trying to steal a car part, according to his brother.

Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, tells PEOPLE that his brother, who worked as a bartender, and a female co-worker were heading to their vehicles after their shift around 3:25 a.m. on May 25 when the shooting occurred.

Grant says co-workers were approaching their vehicles when his brother noticed his car being lifted somehow. He thought he was being towed.

Grant says his brother quickly realized they definitely weren't troubleshooters, he told PEOPLE.

The three men were trying to steal the vehicle's catalytic converter, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told PEOPLE.

Grant says Wactor, 37, placed his body in front of his co-worker and had his hands raised when he was shot.

He didn't confront them, he said. He didn't try to stop them. He was simply trying to defuse the situation by taking a step back.

Grant thinks the men didn't expect anyone to surprise them, so they were afraid. And there's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand.

After the shooting, the men fled the scene in a vehicle, Lee said. Wactor was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lee says the suspects are still pending. Grant says he hopes the killers are brought to justice.

We really hope and pray that they find them and can bring them to justice, he said. We just want this to be done as quickly and correctly as possible.

Johnny Wactor.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock



He was a good person, Grant said of his brother. He was arrested way too soon and no one should be taken away like this. He touched a lot of people. He believed in his core values ​​to the end and lived his life to the fullest as he wanted. And he was happy to do that.

Grant says the rock climbing enthusiast started doing theater in elementary school and moved to Los Angeles after graduating from college around 2007 to pursue his acting dream.

He was always very motivated, self-starter, a very hard worker,” says Grant. “He always wanted to do more, to do better. That's what I think made him happy. He loved to make people laugh, to make people smile. Every fan he had, he loved doing it for them and making them happy.”

Wactors' friend Chelsea White tells PEOPLE she met the actor more than a decade ago.

Johnny or Wactor, as I always called him, was one of those people who caught your eye as soon as he walked into the room, she wrote in an email. And sure, he was a great looking guy with a megawatt smile, but it was more than that. His soul and energy radiated warmth and his inner goodness and goofy country boy antics drew people to him. He made you feel cherished. In a place like Los Angeles, where authenticity is hard to come by, he was the antithesis. Whether he was an actor or doing a few bar shifts to cover the slow times, he gave it his all.”

Adding: “He would have given his shirt to anyone who needed it. And I know if he thought those people needed the money from that car part, he would have gladly given it to them. But instead, They took a light and warmth from this world for what, a few hundred dollars. The world is colder and darker without Wactor, and these people need to know what they stole from all of us.

Wactor, who was best known for his General Hospital role of Brando Corbin, also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more.