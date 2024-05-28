Death of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Leaves Cast 'Disheartened': 'He Was Truly One of a Kind'

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

After Johnny Wactor's sudden death, tributes began pouring in for the “General Hospital” alum.

Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning, Fox News Digital confirmed. He played Brando Corbin for 164 episodes on “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022.

The soap's official social media account wrote: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to learn of the untimely passing of Johnny Wactors. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. »

Sofia Matson said her “heart is completely broken.” Matson portrayed Sasha Gilmore, the widow of Wactor's character Brando Corbin.

“My heart is so broken Johnny was the best,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the two on the show. “So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hardworking and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire so much the man he was and I am a better person for having known him.

She continued, “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will cherish them forever deeply in my heart. We will miss you so much, Johnny, I'm sure you are already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Bonnie Burroughs, who played Gladys Corbin, wrote: “I am heartbroken and sickened by this terrible loss. Johnny, I love you. My heart breaks for your real mother and your entire family. The world is a darker place NOW.”

Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones, wrote a long tributeadmitting she is in a “state of complete disbelief and sadness”.

“I don't usually post messages like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (to me) to post these words,” she began her post. “To the mother and family of @johnnywactor, I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine how you must feel right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Johnny was one of those rare “real people” that you almost never meet.

“I just can't believe his life was stolen from him like it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny.” Kirsten Storms

“I was lucky enough to have some really great conversations with him where we discussed things that I don't usually talk about. For some reason we talked about deep things. He was a safe space for those conversations and , in return, he would talk about his life. He really cared about people and their journey in life.

“During his time at GH, I saw him work hard and have true respect for every person in our building. I just can't believe his life was stolen from him like it was. I heartache. RIP Johnny,” Storms concluded.

Wactor's manager, Marco Cuadros, told Fox News Digital in a statement that he was still “processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.”

“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him,” Cuadros continued. “His professionalism, enthusiasm and love for his profession were contagious and made him a real pleasure to work with. He pursued his dreams and made them come true, while remaining a good human being who cares for others. I am proud to say that I was Johnny's manager and friend will always remain engraved in my memory. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Lydia Look, who plays Selina Wu, said: “Johnny, I'm crying and I will cry for a while. I knew you were talented when you just took your shirt off while we were all trying to outdo each other with our skits.

“I also knew right then and there that you were as fine as wine. I also saw how you let others take center stage while being confident and loving in your own space. Most of all, I learned what a magnificent human you were during our long drives between fan events, I will cherish our chats.

Look added, “Brother, I'm so grateful to have gotten to know you. I'm going to miss you Johnny Wactor.”

She ended her post with broken heart emojis and a call to the Los Angeles Police Department, writing: @lapdhq Find @johnnywactor's killers! #justiceforjohnnywactor #justiceforjohnny.”

According to Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, he and a co-worker were invited to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was cleaning and returned to their car around 3 or 3:30 a.m.

“They were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of the co-workers, looked like it had been flipped on its side, and from what I understand, he said: Hey, dude, are you towing my car? And the person looked up and had a mask on, and so I guess he knew she wasn't doing that, so he stepped in front of the coworker and then stepped back and raised his hands or both, and the person shot him,” Scarlett told Fox News Digital.

Wactor made his television debut in the series “Army Wives” before appearing in other shows like “Animal Kingdom,” “Criminal Minds” and “Westworld.”

His most recent credit is in the horror anthology film “Dead Talk Tales: Volume I.”

Wactor is survived by Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant.

