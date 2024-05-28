Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell Make the Top 10 on THR's Young Hollywood A-List





PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For non-editorial use, please seek approval from … [+] Fashion House) Jenna Ortega attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Anyone but you Glen Powell is among the top 10 young Hollywood stars named by The Hollywood Reporter. THR named the actors in his Meet the new A-list article Friday. The article asks if any of the young artists featured in the article are destined to become the next Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson or Tom Cruise. In his unranked list of 10 young Hollywood stars, THR dubbed Ortega The Gen Z Obsession, highlighting her work on the wildly popular Netflix streaming series. Wednesday serves as a launching pad for a career in cinema. So far, THR noted, Ortegas' popularity was given a partial test run at the multiplex, with two reboots Shout films grossing $140 million and $160 million. ForbesJenna Ortega's Movie With Her 'Wednesday' Co-Star Gets World Premiere Date< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Ortega's next big film, of course, will arrive in September with the release of Warner Bros.' long-awaited supernatural comedy. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuicewho continues his work with Wednesday director of seasons 1 and 2, Tim Burton. Other studios are in wait-and-see mode as to how the Warner Bros. feature will play. will air, but the 21-year-old and her team project some confidence, as they are reportedly seeking seven-figure salaries on future projects. THR note. Ortega, meanwhile, stars in the upcoming romantic drama Winter Spring Summer or Autumn, which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Furthermore, THR note, she is working with director Taika Waititi on Sony's upcoming sci-fi film Klara and the sunas well as the upcoming A24 horror comedy Death of a unicorn against Paul Rudd. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 22: Glen Powell attends the premiere of 'Hit Man' during Sundance 2024 … [+] Film Festival at the Eccles Center Theater on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images THR praises Powell for paying his dues Highlighting the megawatt smile he possesses, THR praised Glen Powell for his enthusiastic work ethic that led him to abandon supporting roles in films such as Hidden characters has The Expendables 3 to his high-flying tricks Top Gun: Maverick And Dedication. Although these last two films took Powell to the next level of his film career, THR noted how the actors latest filmsthe hit romantic comedy Anyone but you and upcoming Netflix action crime comedy Hitmanpropelled him to the A list. There's even more to come from Powell in 2024. In addition to producing the new Prime Video/IMAX documentary The Blue Angels With JJ Abrams, Powell is set to star in Universal Pictures' upcoming action thriller Twists against Daisy Edgar-Jones in July. ForbesGlen Powell explains how he became the wingman in 'The Blue Angels' documentary PTH New A list also includes Powells Anyone but you co-star Sydney Sweeney, as well as Sweeneys comrade Euphoria stars Zendaya (Challengers) and Jacob Elordi (Priscilla). Also on the THR the list is After Sun Oscar nominee and upcoming Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal, Elvis nominated for an Oscar and Dune: part two star Austin Butler, Oppenheimer And Black Widow star Florence Pugh and Furiosa: A Mad Max saga And The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. To end PTH New A list East Dune and Wonka starring Timothé Chalamet. THE Call me by your name The Oscar nominee will play Bob Dylan in director James Mangold's upcoming Dylan biopic. A complete stranger. Forbes'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Star Shares His View on Raka's Plight

