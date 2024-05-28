Hardik Pandya's divorce from Natasa Stankovic, a publicity stunt? Bollywood Insider exposes a PR game | cricket.un

Hardik Pandya's marriage to Natasa Stankovic on the verge of collapse (X.com)

Actor and social media influencer Rohit Gupta has claimed that Hardik Pandya used his wife, Natasa Stankovic, to whitewash his image by faking a divorce case, which he claims is a hugely failed publicity stunt.

Hardik Pandya and controversies always go hand in hand, and the MI captain's scrutiny has intensified this year due to a major confrontation with Rohit Sharma.

In a recent explosive controversy, Hardik Pandya is reportedly heading towards a breakup with his wife, Natasha Stankovic, after four years of marriage. The couple was blessed with a son together in 2020.

However, Nastsha's latest social media activity suggests that she no longer desires any association with Hardik and has reportedly demanded 70% of the cricket's assets in alimony.

Since then, Hardik Pandya has gained fans' sympathy as Natasha Stankovic was insulted for allegedly using Hardik for money.

However, actor-turned-social media influencer Rohit Gupta has alleged a conspiracy in these sudden rumors. Gupta claims that Hardik Pandya is using his wife to gain sympathy and whitewash his image, which has been tarnished following the humiliation of the IPL 2024 season.

Rohit Gupta added that Hardik's PR team deliberately orchestrated the story and their silence on the issue speaks for itself.

The actor believes that the divorce rumor is nothing but a failed PR play and a common man is not stupid enough to believe this made-up story.

Notably, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are yet to deny or confirm the rumors. For Hardik, his focus is on the next mission, which is the 2024 T20 World Cup.