TwoGether Land Day 2 Recap – Hollywood Stars Bay Bays Confirm Hip-Hop Reigns Supreme in Dallas
The TwoGether Land Music Festival wrapped up its inaugural edition in Dallas on Sunday, May 26, cementing its place as a new contender on the city's (read nations) festival scene. After a scorching first day, day two brought the heat with a lineup of hip-hop legends and rising R&B stars.
After a delayed start due to a severe storm that hit Dallas, damaging the fairgrounds, the TwoGether Land team managed to recover and finish strong. The atmosphere at Fair Park was electric as fans filled the field to catch iconic names like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. Lil Wayne, a true veteran of the game, delivered a powerful set filled with his signature wordplay and undeniable charisma. Jeezy kept the energy high with his classic Southern anthems.
Latto and Mexican OT, two of the hottest rappers of the moment, demonstrated their lyrical prowess and stage presence. Rising stars like Susan Carol and Mariah The Scientist brought a sweet R&B touch to the mix.
But one could argue that the day belonged to the Dallas All-Stars who took the stage, consecutively, as part of the cumulative “Dallas All-Stars of Hollywood Bay Bay.” Hollywood Bay Bay, a Shreveport, Los Angeles native and legendary radio personality, organized the legendary set himself, demonstrating the city's ability to churn out hit after hit. This scene served as a love letter to the Dallas hip-hop scene, featuring performances from local heroes like Big Tuck, Dorrough, Erica Banks and Charlie Boy.
Dallas Weekly had the opportunity to sit down with 2023 Best of Black Dallas winner Dorrough to discuss the Dallas music scene and the potential impact of TwoGether Lands' presence in South Dallas. It's no secret that while Fair Park's sprawling expanse is brimming with history and potential, the economic realities of the surrounding South Dallas neighborhood paint a mixed picture.
South Dallas, historically a predominantly black community, has long struggled with underinvestment. The construction of Interstate 30 in the 1950s physically separated the neighborhood from the rest of the city, hindering economic mobility. Today, South Dallas experiences higher poverty rates, lower property values, and fewer job opportunities than North Dallas.
Fair Park itself has a rich heritage, home to the iconic State Fair of Texas and many cultural attractions. However, its economic impact on South Dallas residents has been limited. Previous development projects often prioritized parking over amenities in surrounding neighborhoods.
When asked what he hoped the TwoGether Land Music Festival would mean for South Dallas, Dorrough spoke fondly of his childhood and teenage memories of Fair Park and the Dallas music scene. There are a lot of places they could have gone. It is a legendary place for many reasons.
Dorrough went on to say that when you bring this type of attraction and attention to South Dallas, you have to continue to put money there, which means more money for the surrounding businesses and community. The city is transforming itself into what it should look like. Something like this will bless South Dallas.
Music festivals have grown in popularity in recent decades, evolving from niche gatherings to cultural and economic powerhouses. Gone are the days of muddy fields and DIY atmospheres; Today's festivals are big business, generating billions of dollars and creating a significant impact on host cities.
As the music festival industry continues to grow, its economic weight is undeniable. From creating jobs to boosting tourism, these vibrant gatherings prove their value as major contributors to local economies.
In a similar vein, TwoGether Land wasn't just about music as Jay Carter and his team leveraged the local economy to integrate music, food and culture. Festival-goers enjoyed a wide variety of food trucks offering delicious options, from classic festival dishes to vegan and gluten-free delights. Interactive experiences and activation from sponsors such as Art Overdose, Jack Daniels, Martell and Toyota kept the energy high between sets.
And while these initiatives bring hope, the community's concerns remain. Longtime residents are already wary of gentrification, where rising property values and new businesses rob them of their own neighborhoods. Ensuring inclusive growth that benefits current residents is paramount.
The future of the South Dallas and Fair Park economies depends on the successful implementation and integration of these projects. By prioritizing resident input, fostering small business development, and promoting equitable employment opportunities, this historic district has the potential to become a thriving economic hub for the entire community.
Although the first year of any festival has its share of challenges, TwoGether Land delivered a great performance. Facing a severe storm, humidity and heat that wreaked havoc on many participants, the TwoGether Land team handled the situation quickly as they were prepared with emergency personnel more than enough to take care of the masses. With a focus on bringing people together. Through music, a diverse lineup and a commitment to including locals while showcasing local talent and businesses, the festival has the potential to become a major draw in the years to come.
